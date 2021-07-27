Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Welcomes ‘Larry the Cable Guy’ to The Event Center for the First Time

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Larry the Cable Guy is ready to “Git-R-Done” in Pittsburgh this fall. Billboard award-winning comedian Larry the Cable Guy—with his thick Southern accent—will take to the stage for some guaranteed laughter on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., in The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, and one of the top comedians in the country. He has his own line of merchandise and continues to sell out theaters and arenas across the United States. And he’s not just another funny guy—Larry has created “The Git-R-Done Foundation,” which was named after Larry’s signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities.

Larry has won several Billboard awards including 2005 Comedy Artist of the Year and Comedy Album of the Year, as well as 2006’s Top Comedy Tour award. He is a bestselling author, and his book “Git-R-Done” (2005) debuted at No. 26 on the New York Times bestseller list. Larry was named to Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012, which lists the hottest and most successful people in the entertainment industry.

“There’s no denying Larry the Cable Guy is hilarious,” said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. “Pittsburgh comedy fans are in for a treat. We can’t wait to welcome Larry to Rivers for the first time.”

Tickets for the Larry the Cable Guy’s show can be purchased in the Gift Shop or at RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PITTSBURGH: Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, located on the city’s North Shore and open 24/7, is one of Western Pennsylvania’s premier gaming and entertainment destinations. Rivers offers over 2,500 slot machines, 99 table games, 55 hybrid gaming seats, and a 30-table poker room. Home of BetRivers Sportsbook, Pittsburgh’s first and only licensed sportsbook, Rivers is the spot for any and all sports fans and bettors. Other amenities include a diverse lineup of eight distinct bars and restaurants, including Martorano’s Prime, the new Italian-American steakhouse by celebrity cook Steve Martorano, and a 25,000 square foot, second-level Event Center that hosts concerts, weddings, and more. For additional information and current offerings, please visit RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.