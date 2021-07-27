Keller Williams Partners with Legacy International on KW New Homes Community

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (“KW”), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, is collaborating exclusively with Legacy International, an international sales and marketing company, to offer new home sales training and access to the KW New Homes community.

The KW New Homes community provides agents with ongoing education and resources to expand their portfolio and embrace the growth potential that new homes can represent to their business.

“We want our agents to be the agents of choice for builders and developers,” said Matt Green, head of agent growth and partner experience, Keller Williams.

“Our partnership with Legacy International marks another milestone in our enduring commitment to offer agents industry-leading training and world-class resources to thrive, especially in today’s hypercompetitive market,” said Green.

Through the partnership, Keller Williams now offers agents the Builder Developer Realtor Education (BDRE) course and the Builder Developer Realtor Certification (BDRC).

Further empowering local market expertise for KW agents, the BDRE and BDRC tracks leverage deep insights from home builders and developers to showcase methods to enhance the customer experience and optimize an agents’ business operations to address the market niche.

On July 28, the next BDRE course will be offered to KW agents. Each course is offered over two days via 3-hour sessions each day. An on-demand version of BDRE is slated for release on August 16, 2021.

Once the BDRE course is completed, agents gain access to KW New Homes Community benefits including downloadable assets to communicate with consumers, continuing education credits in select states, access to guest speaker sessions, access to an exclusive Facebook group, and access to additional on-demand training.

“I’m proud to bring Legacy International’s knowledge and experience to the world’s most successful real estate firm and its entrepreneur and accomplished leader Gary Keller,” said Philip Jalufka, founder and CEO, Legacy International.

“This powerful combination of builder and developer professionals with world-class strategic relationships will transform our industry, providing both our teams with enormous distribution, specialty training and resources – and ultimately enhancing the consumer experience,” said Jalufka.

The BDRC training is slated to launch in Q4 ’21.

“The Legacy International partnership is pivotal to the success of our New Homes community,” said Gary Keller, executive chairman and co-founder, Keller Williams. “We’re excited to have them at our side as we lean into this opportunity for our agents.”

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,080 offices and 195,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Offers, and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

About Legacy International

Legacy International is an international sales and marketing company with a portfolio of active adult, luxury residential, resort and metropolitan master plan communities generating over $2 billion in sales revenue to date.

Founded in 2007, the company provides a suite of services, including world-class consulting, sales knowledge, marketing expertise and brokerage operations for home builders and real estate developers. Legacy’s single objective is to maximize the return on investment to the developer through strategic management of the comprehensive sales and marketing process.

With a center of gravity in Texas, Legacy has sales and marketing teams deployed in Arizona, Florida and throughout the Americas. For more information, visit legacyirp.com.