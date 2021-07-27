A Growing Certis Oncology Solutions Expands Laboratory Footprint and Capabilities

Peter Ellman speaks about Certis Oncology Solutions' mission and the company's recent expansion in San Diego, California. The new facility provides four times the capacity for in vivo efficacy testing and doubles the laboratory space needed to accommodate the company’s growing precision oncology and pharmaceutical services businesses.

Peter Ellman speaks about Certis Oncology Solutions' mission and the company's recent expansion in San Diego, California. The new facility provides four times the capacity for in vivo efficacy testing and doubles the laboratory space needed to accommodate the company’s growing precision oncology and pharmaceutical services businesses.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certis Oncology Solutions, Inc., a precision oncology and translational science company, has expanded its operations and moved to a new facility at 5626 Oberlin Drive in San Diego. The new location provides four times the capacity for in vivo efficacy testing and doubles the laboratory space needed to accommodate the company’s growing pharmaceutical services business.

“The energy and enthusiasm are quite palpable around here,” said Peter Ellman, CEO. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team or more excited about our company’s future.”

Certis was founded in 2016 to provide in vivo drug efficacy testing to individual cancer patients and preclinical services to the life sciences industry in its development of new cancer therapies. The company develops orthotopic patient-derived xenograft (O-PDX) models of human cancers in immunocompromised mice, which function as avatars for individual patients. These avatars enable the simultaneous testing of multiple therapies in the laboratory to determine which treatment or combination of treatments works best—or very importantly, does not work—on an individual patient’s unique form of cancer. Drug innovators contract this same technology to Certis to test and select the most promising candidates for clinical development.

“Every day, we learn more about the biology, chemistry and complex mechanisms that drive cancer. At Certis, we’re committed to staying on the leading edge of oncological science, leveraging the most clinically relevant models, cutting edge analytical techniques and advanced instrumentation to bring greater certainty to the fight against cancer,” said Ellman.

Certis will host an open house on July 30 to celebrate and showcase its new capabilities to the local medical, pharmaceutical and life sciences communities.

ABOUT CERTIS ONCOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Certis Oncology Solutions was formed in 2016 with the mission to provide individualized treatment options to cancer patients. Our technology enables oncologists to determine with precision the most effective available therapies to treat each patient’s unique disease. Pharmaceutical companies leverage our expertise in precision oncology to obtain accurate, scientifically relevant data for preclinical decision-making. Findings from our science can dramatically improve lead optimization of new drug candidates, reduce development risk, and expedite the path to clinical trials. For more information, visit www.certisoncology.com.