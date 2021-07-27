Montgomery College Signs Five-Year Agreement with YuJa for College-Wide Enterprise Video Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montgomery College, Rockville, Md., recently partnered with YuJa to provide a Video Content Management System to serve and support its 55,000 students and more than 3,100 faculty, administrators and staff.

The college was seeking a robust, cloud-based Solution with an easy-to-use interface that also integrates with Blackboard, its Learning Management System (LMS). Video captioning, support of additional languages beyond English and Spanish, and the ability to track analytics data through the LTI Advantage-certified LMS connector were among the reasons the college selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform.

“Montgomery College is taking a proactive approach to its learning needs, as it can now streamline processes and develop data to aid in teaching and training, as well as enhance compliance with captioning, centralized captioning support and accessible media content for their college community,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “College administrators can feel confident in their ability to teach and train students as the technological landscape continues to evolve.”

In addition to integrating with the LMS, the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform is compatible with other third-party administrative, enterprise resource planning and student information systems, along with video conferencing and captioning services.

ABOUT MONTGOMERY COLLEGE

Montgomery College is Maryland's second oldest community college. The college serves roughly 55,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs at nonresidential campuses located in Germantown, Rockville, and Takoma Park/Silver Spring and at off-campus sites throughout Montgomery County, Md. To support students’ academic and professional goals, the college employs more than 3,100 faculty, administrators, and staff.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.