McAfee Completes the Divestiture of Its Enterprise Business to Symphony Technology Group (STG)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, announced today the completion of the previously announced transaction to sell certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities of McAfee’s Enterprise business to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction for $4.0 billion.

The divestiture of the Enterprise business reflects McAfee's commitment to singularly focus on the consumer business and to further accelerate its strategy as a leader in online protection as a pure-play consumer cybersecurity company.

As previously announced, McAfee expects to use a portion of the proceeds from the transaction to repay approximately $1 billion of existing indebtedness, and also pay a one-time special cash dividend of $4.50 per share of McAfee Corp.’s Class A common stock. McAfee will discuss the transaction’s impact in greater detail when it releases its second quarter results on August 10.

