Keystone Agency Investors Deepens Reach in Michigan with Equity Partnership of Mason McBride, Inc.

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Agency Investors (“KAI”), a private equity backed investment firm that is a majority owner of independent insurance agencies, today announced the equity partnership with Mason McBride, Inc., an independent insurance and risk management company offering personal, commercial and employee benefits, based in Troy, Michigan. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Promoting a client-focused and solution-oriented approach, Mason McBride, Inc. serves its clients with holistic risk management and financial services strategies. Mason McBride professionals are licensed to provide insurance solutions in 27 states nationwide across all major industries.

KAI is a unique partnership structure that allows owners to monetize their most important asset while continuing to operate their agencies, leveraging significant growth through enhanced resources and support. Mason McBride, Inc. is KAI’s eleventh strategic partnership since launching in July 2020.

“KAI’s partnership with Mason McBride is further testament of Keystone’s commitment to the great Wolverine State,” said David E. Boedker, Sr., CEO of KAI. “We look forward to even greater expansion of both Keystone and KAI resources, not only in providing additional tools for enhanced operational efficiencies, but in furthering Mason McBride’s ability to rapidly increase and diversify recurring revenue.”

“With KAI we’re able to bolster our acquisition pipeline for continued growth as we continually seek to solve problems through a client first culture,” said W. Michael McBride, President of Mason McBride, Inc. “We are thrilled to join the KAI family and are eager to hit the ground running on targeted tuck-ins in key geographic centers.”

About Mason McBride, Inc.

Mason McBride, Inc., is an independent insurance agency in Troy, Michigan serving all of Michigan, the Great Lakes Region, and beyond. Both business and individual client risks are analyzed for solutions with more than a century’s worth of experience and vast market resources. At Mason-McBride, Inc., Risk is Our Business®. Learn more at https://www.mason-mcbride.com/.

About Keystone Agency Investors (KAI)

Keystone Agency Investors (KAI) is a private equity backed investment firm that is a majority owner of independent insurance agencies. KAI helps insurance agencies grow and thrive into the future through autonomy, financial security and access to our agency resources. KAI was formed in 2020 as a strategic partnership between Keystone Insurers Group and Bain Capital Credit. For more information, go to https://kaiagencies.com/.