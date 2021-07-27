Linden Cogeneration and Phillips 66 Announce Blending Arrangement for Hydrogen-Containing Fuel

LINDEN, N.J. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linden Cogeneration (Linden Cogen) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) have reached an agreement for Linden Cogen to take Bayway Refinery produced hydrogen-containing fuel gas, and blend it with natural gas used to fuel the 172MW F-class Linden Cogen unit 6 gas turbine. This project will improve overall refinery and Linden Cogen operational efficiency and will reduce air emissions primarily through improved furnace and flare efficiencies.

“We will be making the modifications to the unit 6 gas turbine, including PSM’s FlameSheet™ system, that will enable using a refinery produced fuel gas and up to 40% hydrogen in 2022,” said Todd Kerschbaum, Chief Technical Officer for JERA Americas, the asset management company for Linden Cogen. “While the actual reductions will be based on how much hydrogen is used at any given time of plant operation, we anticipate a reduction in CO2 emissions up to approximately 10% of annual CO2 emissions in unit 6.”

“Both Bayway Refinery and Linden Cogeneration are part of the Bayway Industrial Complex where company operations are interdependent,” said Chris Gallo, Bayway General Manager. “The Phillips 66 Bayway Refinery is very pleased to be part of this investment that improves energy efficiency and reduces carbon intensity. This is an example of how a collaborative project can simultaneously result in improved operations and emission reductions.”

LINDEN COGENERATION

Linden Cogen is a 972 MW natural gas-fueled thermal cogeneration plant located in Linden, New Jersey. Power and steam produced from the power generation facility is supplied for industrial use under long-term contracts and most of the electricity is also sold into the New York Independent System Operator and PJM power markets. The facility, which began operating in 1992, has six gas turbines and three steam turbines. Linden Cogen is owned by JERA Americas (50%), EGCO (28%), DBJ (12%), GS-Platform Partners (10%).

PHILLIPS 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. Phillips 66’s Bayway Refinery, located on New York Harbor in Linden, processes mainly light, low-sulfur crude oil. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com.

PSM (a Hanwha company)

PSM is a leading supplier of innovative, technologically advanced service solutions for large-frame multi-OEM gas turbine power generating assets owners worldwide. PSM, based in Jupiter, FL and sister company, Thomassen Energy, based in the Netherlands, are owned by Hanwha General Chemical, part of the Hanwha Group. For more information, visit www.psm.com.