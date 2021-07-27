Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens New Prescription Pick-Up Location in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TOCC), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, today announced the opening of its North Austin prescription pick-up location. The company currently operates pick-up sites in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Before TOCC launched its pick-up locations in 2020, patients throughout the state were required to travel to the company’s facility in South Austin to pick up their prescriptions or pay a $25 fee for at-home delivery. The addition of the North Austin site extends TOCC’s footprint even farther, offering patients and caregivers in Central Texas another accessible option to acquire their cannabis medicines.

“Our pick-up locations are made possible due to our strategic relationships with physicians and organizations throughout the state of Texas,” said Morris Denton, TOCC’s CEO. “While medical cannabis businesses continue to operate under the restrictive Compassionate Use Program—which prohibits us from storing inventory outside of our South Austin location—our statewide pick-up sites enable us to bring our patients’ medicine to their backyards. Removing barriers to safe and legal medical cannabis ensures thousands of patients can benefit easily from our medicine no matter where they are in Texas.”

The North Austin facility will operate Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. TOCC’s other pick-up locations are open at the following times:

Plano: Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Katy: Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

South Houston: Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

San Antonio: Mondays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

TOCC’s full suite of medical cannabis products are available at its pick-up locations. To learn about TOCC’s products and whether you or a loved one qualify for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TOCC) is the leading licensed medical marijuana producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TOCC is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.