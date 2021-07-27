Serent-Backed Revinate Announces NAVIS Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revinate, a global leader in guest data management and marketing automation, announced it will acquire NAVIS, a leading provider of software and services to power reservation sales agents and marketing activities. Together, the companies will form one of the largest and most innovative providers of direct revenue-generating solutions in the industry, leveraging a robust guest data backbone to power strong direct booking conversion across both online and offline channels. The combined company will be called Revinate. Revinate's current investor, Serent Capital, will sponsor the acquisition and become Revinate's largest shareholder.

By bringing Revinate's unique marketing capabilities and data-driven platform together with NAVIS' robust reservation sales suite, the combined company will create an unmatched end-to-end booking platform for hoteliers and guests. The combined company will serve nearly 8,000 hotels.

Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital, stated, "NAVIS and Revinate are two platforms that provide a tremendous amount of value to their customers. By tightly integrating Revinate's leading guest data platform with NAVIS' leading voice channel conversion platform, we see the opportunity to bring exceptional direct booking performance to the hospitality industry."

“I am very excited to announce the acquisition of such a complimentary business as NAVIS. Together, we expand our data-driven guest platform that enables hoteliers to generate scalable direct revenue and profits through end-to-end guest life cycle interactions that cover the complete guest journey,” said Marc Heyneker, Co-Founder and CEO of Revinate. Marc will continue as CEO of the combined company.

"By joining forces, NAVIS and Revinate will become a true hospitality tech powerhouse uniquely positioned to help hoteliers drive high ROI and increased profits from the combined solution," said Kyle Buehner, CEO of NAVIS. He continued, "The culture, care for customers and values at Revinate are almost identical to NAVIS, so I am confident this will bring growth and new opportunities for our employees and our customers.” Buehner will be retiring from the business, transitioning responsibility to Revinate Co-Founder and CEO Marc Heyneker.

Revinate will continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions for hoteliers and guests. The company's award-winning platform has been recognized for three consecutive years as one of the "Best Email Marketing and CRM Software" by Hotel Tech Report.

The investment in Revinate to acquire NAVIS marks Serent's 12th transaction in the hospitality technology space. Previous investments include BirchStreet Systems, Book4Time, Knowland, and SHR.

About Revinate:

Revinate is a global leader in guest data management and intelligence, bringing hotels closer to their guests. Founded in 2009, Revinate counts tens of thousands of the world's leading hotels as customers and has won numerous awards for its software as a service (SaaS) solutions, including 2019 and 2020 Top Rated Email Marketing and CRM Product by Hotel Tech Report. For more information, visit www.revinate.com.

About NAVIS:

For hospitality professionals, getting and keeping profitable guests is tougher than ever. NAVIS is a leading direct booking platform for hospitality, with proven solutions that help Reservations, Revenue Management, and Marketing truly operate as one team, and make more money. For more information, visit: www.naviscrm.com.

About Serent Capital:

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. At Serent Capital, principals have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.