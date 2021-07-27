NYMBUS Introduces Plaid Partnership

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYMBUS®, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, today announced a partnership with Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem, to more instantly authenticate and fund customer bank accounts for financial institutions. With this integration, Nymbus bank and credit union clients can securely onboard new users in a matter of seconds, which translates to more active and engaged banking experiences.

Plaid’s data network enables consumers to connect their financial accounts at over 11,000 institutions globally to more than 5,000 digital finance apps, including leading payments, investing and budgeting tools.

Benefits of the Nymbus and Plaid integration for financial institution customers include:

Improve user identity verification and reduce fraud.

Instantly authenticate and link members’ bank accounts.

Streamline ACH transfers between any bank or credit union in the US.

Access and analyze comprehensive transaction data.

Validate real-time account balances to protect against overdraft and enable account pre-funding.

“As more consumers than ever before rely on digital finances for their everyday lives, financial institutions need to meet their customers where they are while supporting safe and reliable money management experiences,” said Sarah Howell, Chief Alliance Officer at Nymbus. “Our expanding network of partners are important contributors to Nymbus’ combined portfolio of the technology, people and process available to quickly innovate with new routes to market and revenue streams.”

About NYMBUS

Nymbus enables banks and credit unions of any size to grow and attract new market segments by delivering a full suite of banking technology, including Loan Origination, CRM and Digital, along with the operational resources to launch and run a new digital bank. Whichever growth path you choose, Nymbus buys back decades of lost time and accelerates your ability to engage and support the entire customer journey.