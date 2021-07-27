DYSIS Announces New Compact and Portable Colposcope Design with Computer-Aided Cervical Mapping

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYSIS Medical Inc. is excited to announce the launch of DYSIS® View, a compact and portable colposcope, which includes the company’s innovative computer-aided cervical mapping technology that helps healthcare professionals detect cervical lesions more clearly.

The DYSIS family of colposcopes include the novel DYSISmap, which is a color-coded summary of the acetowhitening effect of the patient’s cervix. Colors are allocated on the map depending on the acetowhitening changes measured by DYSIS during the examination. This data helps healthcare professionals improve biopsy selection. In the IMPROVE-COLPO study, when map-assisted biopsies were added to colposcopy exams, detection of patients with CIN2+ increased by 44%1.

“We are thrilled to bring DYSIS View to market to complement our already strong presence with DYSIS Ultra,” said Darin Hammers, CEO of DYSIS Medical. “While DYSIS View is much more compact and portable than our previous colposcope designs, it’s equal in sophistication and technology. It fills a gap in the market where we’re able to provide our innovative mapping technology to a wide range of healthcare professionals.”

In addition to the innovative cervical mapping technology, DYSIS View includes a camera for high resolution exam videos and images, instant replay of colposcopy exams, DYSIS SMARTtrack™ to compare a patient’s DYSIS View colposcopy exams and a patient database for record storage. Find out more about the new DYSIS View colposcope at dysismedical.com.

About DYSIS Medical

DYSIS Medical Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company is committed to early detection and diagnosis of cervical disease using biophotonic innovations. DYSIS is committed to becoming the global leader in automated optical molecular imaging technologies for medical diagnostic and screening applications. For more information, please visit dysismedical.com.

1DeNardis et al. Int J Womens Health. 2017; 9: 717–725.