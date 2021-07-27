The Future of Women's Sports Is in Our Hands: Secret Deodorant Launches “Just #WatchMe” Campaign to Empower and Support Girls and Women Athletes Nationwide

Secret Deodorant Releases Print Ad in The New York Times To Highlight Just How Important It Is to Watch Girl and Women Athletes and Invite Fans to the Just #WatchMe Viewing Party. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Secret Deodorant)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--By age 14, girls drop out of sports 2X the rate of boys,[1] and by age 17, 51% of girls will quit.1 This summer, Secret aims to change this alarming reality through their Just #WatchMe campaign, a series of activations across print, social, digital, and in-person spaces to drive funding, representation and visibility for women’s sports at every age group.

Secret recognizes the importance and impact being seen and supported can have on marginalized communities that are oftentimes ignored. It begins by encouraging all of us in society to show up and watch women compete in sports every day from the big stage to our local communities. That’s because by performing the simple act of just watching, we can do our part to collectively improve sports for ALL girls and women to erase the stigmas and inequities that often lead to dropping out.

“We all contribute to the biases women athletes face every day,” said Kate DiCarlo, Senior Director of Communications for Personal Care at Procter & Gamble. “However, we all possess the ability to take meaningful action to ensure girls stay in the game. By partnering with the Women’s Sports Foundation, Secret continues our investment in girls to ensure the next generation of athletes feel seen, supported, and empowered through our #WatchMe donation. Secret encourages everyone to ask the girls and women in their lives how we can support them, knowing something as simple as showing up to watch her play can change her trajectory in both sports and life.”

Secret’s Just #WatchMe campaign is about impacting girls’ sports at the grassroots level. As part of Secret’s $1 Million commitment to support gender equality, the brand is pledging $150,000, to girls’ sports. In partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation, the #WatchMe donation will create inclusive and equitable spaces for all girls and women, to further encourage and empower tomorrow’s champions through sport. This partnership helps ensure that the next generation of all girl and women athletes don’t have to sweat feeling supported to play the sports they love.

“The fight for equality is the very cornerstone of the Women’s Sports Foundation. Regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability, all girls and women deserve the opportunity to play, compete and lead,” said Deborah Antoine, WSF CEO. “We are grateful to Secret for the #WatchMe donation to help create inclusive and equitable spaces for all girls and women, and to further encourage and empower tomorrow’s champions. We firmly believe that humanity wins when everyone is represented and included.”

Other Details on the Campaign:

Secret launched the Just #WatchMe campaign with the “Watch Me” TV commercial. Airing throughout the summer, the TV commercial calls on everyone to show up for young girls in Sports.





Secret enlisted burgeoning artist, Nicole Salgar, to design murals that appeared in New York City, Atlanta and Philadelphia, to help shine a spotlight on powerful women athletes like Olympic gold medalists Alex Morgan and Ashleigh Johnson, Chiney Ogwumike, eight-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters and more who are breaking barriers in sports to help inspire the next generation of champions.





Secret unveiled “Just #WatchMe” bleachers, in the heart of NYC today at Merchants Gate Plaza to give fans from all walks of life a front row seat to support, celebrate, encourage, and watch women athletes compete. Top performing women athletes are often told they don’t get as many viewers as the men. And with only 4% of sports media coverage being dedicated to women 2 , Secret is filling up the bleachers to get people to watch women sports.





, Secret is filling up the bleachers to get people to watch women sports. A game is temporary, but an athlete’s impact can live forever. Secret created a life-sized statue of a girl athlete playing in front of the bleachers, and whether the bleachers are filled, or empty is up to us. The statue was created as a defiant and powerful piece of art to show solidarity for the girls and women in sports whose voices are being challenged across the country. Both the bleachers and statue are accompanied with a viewing party held in New York City to bring fans together to watch some of the greatest girl and women athletes of our generation.





To keep the momentum going, a print ad in The New York Times highlights just how important it is to watch our girl and women athletes and invite fans to the viewing party. Athletes will also be joining the effort, sharing the campaign on their social channels.

Secret wants to remind everyone; the future is in our hands. Let’s show up and fill the bleachers and stadiums, let’s watch our girls and women compete, let’s encourage them to become the champions of tomorrow. Just #WatchMe.

About Secret

Secret® was the first antiperspirant brand designed specifically for women, and for the past 60 years, Secret® has been on the forefront of women’s lives, leading with innovation designed to provide superior odor and wetness protection. Through the years, the brand has proudly supported women’s advancement and equality through its campaigns and communications. Its latest campaign, “All Strength, No Sweat,” is a continuation of this commitment to women, celebrating those who boldly challenge the status quo, push through barriers and stand up for what they believe in, without “sweating” the obstacles that may come their way. Secret® challenges women everywhere to be all strength, no sweat.

About Women’s Sports Foundation

The Women’s Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women’s Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We’re building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports.® To learn more about the Women’s Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

About P&G’s 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021

At P&G, fostering equality and inclusion, supporting our communities and protecting the planet is embedded in how we do business. We believe we have a responsibility to make the world better — through the products we create and the positive impact our brands and Company can have. Under our Lead with Love campaign, P&G and its brands like Always and Secret have committed to 2,021 acts of good this year. In the U.S., consumers can do even more through P&G Good Everyday, a new consumer rewards program that helps turn everyday actions into acts of good. Each activity on the website earns points that can be redeemed for rewards; as consumers report their own acts of good, P&G makes donations to causes consumers care about.

_________________________________

[1] Source: Sabo, D. and Veliz, P. (2008). Go Out and Play: Youth. Sports in America. East Meadow, NY: Women's Sports Foundation.

1 Always Confidence & Puberty Survey by the Multinational Company Procter & Gamble

2 Source: The Tucker Institute, University of Minnesota: “Media Coverage & Female Athletes” A Tucker Center/tptMN video documentary