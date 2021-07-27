GigNet Signs Agreement with Grupo Diestra to Provide High-Speed Internet for Renaissance Cancun Resort and Marina and Emporio Hotel and Resort Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing broadband for two popular Grupo Diestra Hotels in the Mexican Caribbean.

“Both the Renaissance Cancun Resort and Marina and the Emporio Cancun Hotel and Resort are situated in the exclusive area of the Hotel Zone of Cancun. Cancun is a city where people from all over the world come to relax and recharge from their daily routine. They unwind and enjoy the sun-soaked shores, turquoise waters, exquisite gourmet cuisine and exciting adventures into the jungle in Mexican Caribbean. However, the modern traveler wants to know they can stay connected socially, for work, and for their favorite digital entertainment – requiring the advantages of a reliable and secure connection throughout the hotel property,” said Jaime Gonzalez Ruiz, Corporate IT Director at Grupo Diestra. “We pride ourselves with understanding our guests’ needs and providing the services they require. Fast Internet has also given us the opportunity to enhance guest services and our back-office operations by having access to the data we need in a timely fashion. GigNet has satisfied all our requests and we are very happy with the service they have provided.”

“Travelers are depending on Internet more than ever, and we are thrilled about giving guests at Renaissance Cancun Resort and Marina and the Emporio Cancun Hotel & Resort the opportunity to experience world class connectivity,” said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “We are supplying the best high-speed broadband in the Mexican Caribbean to enable guests at these impressive properties to share their experience with loved ones, and to enable access to simultaneous use of cloud and streaming applications such as Zoom calls, Netflix streaming, and PlayStation gaming.”

ABOUT GRUPO DIESTRA

Grupo Diestra is currently comprised of 17 hotels located throughout the most iconic destinations of Mexico, which are divided under the brands of Emporio Hotels and Resorts, Samba Vallarta by Emporio, Camino Real Airport CDMX, several franchises of Marriott International (JW Marriott, Renaissance, Marriott) and coming soon a Grand Hyatt Cancun.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.