Calgary Zoo and Blackline Safety Partner to Protect Endangered Species

The Calgary Zoo and Blackline Safety's partnership will help protect wildlife and wildlife places, while safeguarding the people who tend to them. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Calgary Zoo and Blackline Safety's partnership will help protect wildlife and wildlife places, while safeguarding the people who tend to them. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Calgary Zoo and Blackline Safety's partnership will help protect wildlife and wildlife places, while safeguarding the people who tend to them. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Calgary Zoo and Blackline Safety (TSX: BLN) today announced a new partnership to protect wildlife and wildlife places, while safeguarding the people who tend to them.

Blackline, a hardware-enabled Software-as-a Service (Saas) company, is gifting the Calgary Zoo 65 of its G7c Lone Worker monitors alongside four years of monitoring, which includes Blackline’s live emergency response. G7c wearable safety devices have configurable incident detection and alerts – such as fall detection, no motion detection, missed check-ins and an SOS latch if emergency help is needed – and wirelessly connect employees with live monitoring teams to enable quick emergency response. The equipment and monitoring are valued at $200,000.

“Blackline’s commitment to safety extends to all living things and with this donation we are pleased to support not only the conservation efforts of the Calgary Zoo, but also to enhance the safety of the people responsible for carrying them out,” said Cody Slater, Chief Executive Officer, Blackline Safety.

“Today’s announcement represents the first in series of global investments by Blackline toward supporting the people who lead conservation efforts around the world and to help them safely carry out their duties to protect the natural world and species at risk.”

The investment is intended to help the Calgary Zoo, Global Secretariat of the IUCN Species Survival Commission Conservation Translocation Specialist Group, fulfill its vision to be Canada’s leader in wildlife conservation, including at its offsite Wildlife Conservation Centre where many of species-at-risk breeding programs take place.

“It takes a team of dedicated, innovative, and detail-oriented people to care for the incredible animals at the Calgary Zoo,” said Jamie Dorgan, Director of Animal Care for the Calgary Zoo. “This investment helps our Animal Care Specialists show up every day to do the very best they can for the creatures that they love and ensure the zoo continues to be considered an international leader in the preservation of our planet’s biodiversity.”

About the Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo is a globally recognized conservation organization that guides, innovates, and applies scientific solutions to restore some of the world’s most endangered species. Locally and globally, we take action in the wild every day to yield powerful benefits for nature and for people. Our over 1,000 employees and volunteers are passionate about inspiring people to take action to sustain wildlife and wild places, welcoming over 1.3 million guests annually. As visitors discover the rare and endangered species that we love and care for at our facilities, they are directly contributing through admission and on-grounds sales to a not-for-profit charitable conservation organization that works to fight extinction of plants and animals worldwide.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 150 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.