Constant Aviation’s Nationwide AOG Mobile Response Network Surpasses First Half 2019 Demand

Constant Aviation has increased AOG capacity 15% this year to meet rapidly growing demand. Mobile teams are now based in 24 markets from Miami to Seattle. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constant Aviation, one of the country’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul businesses (MROs), announced that it has expanded its nationwide AOG (Aircraft on Ground) mobile response network by more than 15% this year to meet growing customer demand. More than 50 fully-trained technicians deploy in more than 30 mobile units from 24 strategically-located base stations to provide dedicated maintenance, avionics and structure services. New network sites include Scottsdale (AZ), Los Angeles (CA) and Salt Lake City (UT).

During the first half of 2021, Constant Aviation AOG teams have provided service at over 300 airports. Among the most active service regions during the first half of the year have been Dallas (TX), Scottsdale (AZ), the San Francisco Bay area (CA) and throughout the Northeast.

Early in the year, pandemic travel patterns dictated a larger volume of leisure private air travel to more remote locations as aircraft owners self-isolated at second-home locations outside of cities. Constant Aviation’s AOG mobile teams were well-positioned to service aircraft on the ground at remote airports possessing very little permanent maintenance infrastructure. As the country has re-emerged and pandemic precautions are lifted, Constant Aviation continues to see a sharp increase for AOG mobile support calls originating out of major events drawing private air traffic such as golf tournaments, auto and horse races, art and music festivals as well as heavy summer weekend travel to coastal locales in the U.S. Northeast.

“Private aviation flight activity has recovered significantly during the past year and is now at or above pre-pandemic levels in many cases,” said Paul Witt, Constant Aviation’s Vice President of AOG Operations. “Business travel is expected to truly take root in late Q3. As a result, we are seeing both the need to return to service corporate aircraft that had been parked during the pandemic and aircraft with an overall increase in flight hours due to aircraft owners flying for leisure travel, requiring greater inspection and maintenance activity. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2021 and beyond, and we have the capacity to meet continued growth in demand.”

Constant Aviation AOG mobile teams now support 86 aircraft models from 14 manufacturers, and each AOG vehicle is fully tooled and supplemented with larger tooling strategically placed around the country, so aircraft can be serviced wherever they are located, whether in a hangar, at an FBO or on a ramp. During the past year, Constant Aviation AOG technicians also have serviced aircraft stranded outside the U.S. in locations such as the Bahamas, Mexico (Cabo), the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.

In addition to its network of mobile technicians, Constant Aviation operates full-service aircraft maintenance facilities at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (ICAO: KCLE) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (ICAO: KSFB) that provide airframe and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and painting.

Cities in which Constant Aviation AOG mobile units are based include:

Scottsdale, AZ Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Tampa, FL Portland, OR Oakland, CA West Palm Beach, FL Cincinnati, OH San Francisco, CA Atlanta, GA Cleveland, OH Denver, CO Chicago, IL Greenville, SC Rifle, CO Greensboro, NC Dallas, TX Miami, FL Teterboro, NJ Salt Lake City, UT Naples, FL White Plains, NY Seattle, WA

The status of Constant Aviation AOG technician teams can be seen in real time at https://www.constantaviation.com/capabilities/aog-mobile-teams/.

To learn more about technician availability or to schedule AOG service, call 1-844-261-7119 or email AOG@ConstantAviation.com.

About Constant Aviation

Constant Aviation specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With more than 15 years of expertise in a comprehensive array of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations by focusing on quality, always. In 2021, Constant Aviation became the official aircraft maintenance and AOG support of the NHRA and the title sponsor of the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class. Constant Aviation is a member of the Directional Aviation family of private aviation companies. For more information, visit https://www.constantaviation.com/ or call 216.261.7119. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.