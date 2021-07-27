Excitel Broadband unites with Aprecomm to Revolutionize Internet Experiences.

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aprecomm, a leading AI-powered Wi-Fi technology provider, announced today that Excitel, India’s fastest fiber broadband network provider, deployed Aprecomm solutions to remotely optimize residential Wi-Fi connections and facilitate Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP).

Excitel will be converting all of their 600,000 subscriber connections located in 22 cities across India, to AI-enabled Wi-Fi access points with Aprecomm Technology. Aprecomm’s suite also provides centralized CPE provisioning, management and pro-active QoE measurement with recommendations to improve Subscribe Internet Experience across CPEs.

According to Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm, “ISPs incur huge costs owing to repeated calls, complaints on service and user dissatisfaction. This mandates a need to integrate 24×7 Wi-Fi monitoring applications like VWE to identify and resolve issues instantly with end to end visibility. Increaseing in internet usage, connected devices drive the need for Network Intelligence and Automation and we at Aprecomm are driving this innovation.”

Excitel's usage of AI technology will help it reduce the time it takes to resolve customer issues and improve the customer experience across its network.

Vivek Raina, CEO, Excitel, said, “Aprecomm’s integration to our platform enables us to automate configuration management, improve quality of Wi-Fi and reduce resolution time for our customers, bringing them an unmatched high-speed internet experience.”

Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm, delving into the technological insights added, “With VWE, Aprecomm merges the intelligence of admin, customer support engineers, and WLAN experts into every shipped CPE, allowing automation of operations by correlating Terabytes of data in real-time.”

Aprecomm’s vendor agnostic management platform, integrated with an AI Engine, enables Excitel to bring this intelligence and manage CPEs seamlessly across all the platforms.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm is an industry game-changer with an AI-enabled Software Stack to understand Customer Wi-Fi Experience. Aprecomm offers cloud-based automated solutions to help enterprises, ISPs, and TSPs improve their business standards through higher reliability, reduced opex, and speedy ROI.

About Excitel

Excitel fiber broadband services have transformed the way India surfs the internet. Powered by European technology and regional partner networks, Excitel provides exceptional last-mile delivery and local support for consistent high performance.