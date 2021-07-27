Impact Naturals Partners with Socati to Launch Advanced Line of High Absorption CBD Wellness Products

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socati Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yooma Wellness (CSE: YOOM), and Impact Naturals announced today the collaboration on a new line of CBD products designed to uniquely configure CBD and other cannabinoids for better and faster absorption into blood.

Impact Naturals’ new line of CBD capsules have been formulated using a novel pharmaceutical approach to deliver greater absorption, faster uptake, and longer-lasting effects. The new Revive, Restore, and Rest products contain broad-spectrum, high-absorption CHYLOSOMA™ formulations of CBD with CBG and CBN, alongside ingredients including American Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, and Melatonin.

“Using our proprietary lipid-absorption technology, Impact Naturals’ products allow cannabinoids to take advantage of the body’s existing lipid transport system, boosting absorption and delivery throughout the body,” says Dr. James Lowder, Chief Medical Officer at Impact Naturals. Independent study data has shown the products to deliver improved CBD absorption and a quicker onset.

“Our commitment is to create the next generation of CBD products using a science-based approach. By creating products that are able to naturally boost cannabinoid absorption in the human body, we’re able to deliver products that are new and different in the wellness space. By collaborating with Socati, the leader in CBD formulations, we’ve been able to achieve something very special with these products and are incredibly excited for people to use them,” said Vassili Kotlov, CEO of Impact Naturals.

“It’s a privilege to work with so many progressive CBD brands like Impact Naturals who are dedicated to creating innovative products for customers that are passionate about improving their own health and wellbeing,” said Mark Elfenbein, Chief Revenue Officer at Socati.

In addition to its non-detectable levels of THC (in its broad-spectrum extracts, as determined by independent testing with leading U.S. laboratories), Socati products benefit from high purity CBD, custom minor cannabinoid ratios and optional USDA Certified Organic extracts. They are non-GMO, tested and verified by third-party labs, produced in a GFSI certified, food-grade, processing facility, kosher, and made to ingredient grade specifications.

About Socati

Socati is a leading producer of quality hemp extracts and private label finished goods for the rapidly growing CBD market. It specializes in manufacturing consistent and highly customized functional products with precise cannabinoid ratios serving the needs of CPG companies globally. Socati’s manufacturing facility in Missoula, MT has achieved USDA Organic certification status. With rich expertise in creating custom formulations for brands, Socati focuses on delivering quality CBD ingredients, functional formulations and private label finished goods.

About Impact Naturals

Impact Naturals is a science- and health-focused group with decades of biotech and pharmaceutical experience. Our research and development efforts seek to unlock the full potential of natural compounds and cannabinoids to benefit human health and wellness. For more information, please visit Impact-Naturals.com