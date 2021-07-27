dSPACE and Cepton Partner to Provide 3D Lidar Simulation for ADAS and Autonomous Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & PADERBORN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cepton, a Silicon Valley-based supplier of state-of-the-art, intelligent lidar-based solutions, and dSPACE, a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions, are collaborating closely to enable easier adoption of lidar technology in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles (AV) and other autonomous applications. The partnership enables dSPACE to integrate Cepton’s lidar sensors into its simulation tool chain, thereby helping customers accelerate their development using Cepton lidars.

Soon after Cepton’s unveiling of Nova, a groundbreaking, miniature, wide field of view lidar sensor, dSPACE worked with Cepton to deliver simulation solutions for this new sensor. dSPACE enables customers to accurately simulate the Nova scan pattern and replicate the communication protocol to inject the synthetic point cloud directly into a device under test. Nova’s unique combination of a wide horizontal and vertical field of view in a low-power, very compact form factor allows for achievements that current sensor technologies are lacking, such as accurate object and obstacle detection, free space estimation, and collision-free autonomous navigation for vehicles and robots.

The two companies started their collaboration on an initial proof of concept using the Cepton Vista®-P60, highlighting the dense field-of-view coverage of Cepton MMT® lidars. The dSPACE simulation environment provides an accurate sensor model and environment simulation so that engineers can test and validate their perception stack. With the dSPACE simulation tool chain, engineers can explore different sensor models and configurations as well as in-vehicle or in-robot placement options. Thanks to the diverse scenarios that the simulation platform provides, engineers can assess the expected sensor performance even in difficult and complex surroundings involving vehicles, other road users, sidewalks, traffic signs, static obstacles, and other objects.

The collaboration between dSPACE and Cepton aims to provide high-fidelity simulation models that can be used in all phases of development, from early model-in-the-loop (MIL) analyses to hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) scenarios.

“dSPACE provides customers around the world with efficient methods for generating test data, supporting the automotive industry in the development of robust and safe ADAS, autonomous driving and other autonomous applications. With this collaboration, we ensure that early validation brings vehicles with Cepton’s high-performance lidars to the road quickly,” explains Caius Seiger, Product Manager for Sensor Simulation at dSPACE.

“We are excited with the accuracy of dSPACE simulations and their ability to provide customers a deeper understanding of Cepton’s powerful and unique MMT® scan patterns,” said Henri Haefner, Director of Product Management and Marketing at Cepton. “Our partnership will really help customers in their deployment of lidar-equipped vehicles and robots, to maximize safety with higher levels of autonomy. We look forward to collaborating with dSPACE to explore more sensor models in our product portfolio and help our customers accelerate development of their solutions.”

About Cepton Technologies, Inc.

Cepton is one of the world’s leading providers of state-of-the-art, intelligent, lidar-based solutions for a range of markets such as automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton’s patented MMT®-based lidar technology enables reliable, scalable and cost-effective solutions that deliver long range, high resolution 3D perception for smart applications.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with over two decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, with a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, China and India, to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is one of the world's leading providers of simulation and validation solutions for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically-powered vehicles. Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers use the company's end-to-end solution range to test the software and hardware components long before new models are allowed on the road. dSPACE is not only a sought-after development partner in vehicle development, but engineers also rely on our solutions and expertise in aerospace, industrial automation and other industry sectors. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services, as well as training and support. With approximately 1,800 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, has three project centers in Germany, and serves customers through regional dSPACE companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Korea and Croatia.

For more information visit www.dspace.com