Remote Announces Partnership with Greenhouse Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remote, the HR technology platform for global payroll, tax, benefits, and compliance, today announced its partnership and platform integration with Greenhouse, the hiring software company. Through the partnership, mutual customers will have access to the Remote all-in-one platform that helps streamline and enhance the global hiring experience. Remote chose Greenhouse for their first integration because of their large customer network, strong leadership position in the industry, and easy API implementation.

Deploying the integration allows HR teams to effortlessly connect Remote’s global employment solution with Greenhouse in order to securely sync and view candidate profile information from both accounts. This enables them to automate the process of transferring candidate information between HR tools to reduce the risk of manual errors. With a streamlined process that ensures all employee information is accurate and up-to-date, companies can focus on helping new employees and contractors become productive and active members of the company faster.

The integration setup only takes a few minutes, with no coding experience required. Once activated, a new candidate profile imported from Greenhouse is created in Remote and existing profiles are automatically updated, transferring the candidate’s contact details and other relevant information. This allows recruiters and HR teams to complete the onboarding process without delay or double data entry.

“Remote work has become the new norm for the majority of companies across the globe and the shift towards more flexible work models is a trend that we’ll see continue,“ said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder at Remote. “This integration with Greenhouse is an important milestone to help employers who are unsure how to implement a consistent process that enables intentional hiring and onboarding. Working together is a step towards simplifying all aspects of global employment for companies and democratizing access to amazing opportunities for talent all over the world.”

“Companies are searching for solutions to manage the new challenges of distributed work,” said Garret Starr, director of partnerships at Greenhouse. “Being the first ATS integration partner of Remote provides our customers with access to a unique solution that can optimize hiring from anywhere. And when barriers to hiring globally are reduced, it opens doors for a more diverse talent pool.”

Remote and Greenhouse are committed to helping companies build, expand, and retain qualified and diverse teams and making global hiring more efficient. To learn more about Remote, visit remote.com. To learn more about the Greenhouse Hiring Cloud visit greenhouse.io/integrations.

About Remote

Remote is the world’s first self-serve platform for global payroll, tax, benefits, and compliance. Remote enables companies to employ anyone anywhere in the world in minutes through the Remote platform. Founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort (former VP of Product at GitLab) and Marcelo Lebre (former VP of Engineering at Unbabel), Remote is a fully distributed company with employees based in several different countries. For more information, visit remote.com

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach, complete suite of software and services, Hiring MaturityTM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 5,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2021) and Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Fast 50.

