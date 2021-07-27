Majid Al Futtaim Chooses CitrusAd as its Retail Media Technology Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majid Al Futtaim Retail, operator of Carrefour in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is directly integrating its in-house technology and advanced analytics pipeline with the CitrusAd retail media platform, to accelerate the offering across all its markets in the coming weeks. Majid Al Futtaim operates over 375 Carrefour stores in 17 countries, and serves more than 750,000 customers daily and employs more than 37,000 people.

By combining CitrusAd’s retail media technology with Majid Al Futtaim’s data and advanced analytical capabilities, the exclusive Carrefour franchisee will be providing brands and suppliers with unprecedented access to insights and relevant first-party data to drive meaningful growth. Majid Al Futtaim Retail is the first retailer in the wider region to offer such transparent access for supplier success via the CitrusAd platform, signaling an exciting long-term strategy into digital retail media. The integration will provide personalization, enhance customer shopping experiences, whilst empowering suppliers with the ability to launch sponsored products, display ad campaigns and more at the point of purchase to grow sales and accurately measure their ROI via real-time reporting dashboards. All this is achieved while registered and guest customers’ privacy data is kept safeguarded at the highest standard within the Carrefour platform ecosystem.

Globally there is a significant shift of digital advertising dollars moving into digital retail media opportunities similar to this offering from Carrefour and CitrusAd, which combines a strong omnichannel retailer destination with the right technology. Investment from brands is increasing due to the reporting transparency combined with the impact and influence ecommerce shelf space and display ad activity is proving to have to a brand’s online sales and in-store sales growth.

Majid Al Futtaim introduced Carrefour to the UAE in 1995 and owns the rights to operate the brand in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“As a pioneer in data transformation, we are unlocking our first-party data that spans across our geographies and a wide range of digitization initiatives. We believe that everyday should be effortless, which is why we are integrating with CitrusAd‘s open API to enable our supplier community to achieve better results while offering added personalization for our customers,” said Nalla Karunanithy, Chief Digital Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

CitrusAd Co-Founder Nick Paech stated, “We are delighted to be invited into Majid Al Futtaims’ Carrefour’s ecosystem and long-term strategy. They are a strong, exciting omnichannel retailer with an ecommerce destination of influence, this fact combined with our technology will make for a very exciting retail media journey for them and their brands. We look forward to playing our role in Carrefour’s continued success and offering a refreshingly easy to use and impactful solution to the region’s brands and agencies.”

Note to the Editor: The legal name of this company is “Majid Al Futtaim” and should not be shortened or replaced by an acronym to avoid confusion with another business entity.

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce ad-serving platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling brands to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns into retail websites and apps right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry’s preferred ad-serving platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, in all verticals across 25 countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create more personalized shopping experiences and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit https://www.citrusad.com

About Carrefour by Majid Al Futtaim

Carrefour was launched in the region in 1995 by UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim, which is the exclusive franchisee to operate Carrefour in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and fully owns the operations in the region. Today, Majid Al Futtaim operates over 375 Carrefour stores in 16 countries, serving more than 750,000 customers daily and employing over 37,000 colleagues.

Carrefour operates different store formats, as well as multiple online offerings to meet the growing needs of its diversified customer base. In line with the brand’s commitment to provide the widest range of quality products and value for money, Carrefour offers an unrivalled choice of more than 500,000 food and non-food products, and a locally inspired exemplary customer experience to create great moments for everyone every day. Across Carrefour’s stores, Majid Al Futtaim sources over 80% of the products offered from the region, making it a key enabler in supporting local producers, suppliers, families and economies.

https://www.carrefouruae.com/

https://www.facebook.com/carrefouruae

https://twitter.com/carrefouruae

https://www.instagram.com/carrefouruae

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4D64Xe6DBR1Qx4lPxksk-Q

Download on the App Store

Download on Google Play