U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.45% During the Period 2021-2026. - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Market Report
The U.S. in-vitro fertilization market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the period 2021-2026.
U.S. IN-VITRO FERTILIZATION INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
Over the past few years, the infertility treatment market has been growing at a healthy rate because of rising awareness regarding the availability of various infertility treatment options through the government. Vendors advocating IVF awareness and campaigns are increasing the acceptance of IVF procedures and a surge in fertility tourism, which boosts the growth of the U.S. IVF market. Technological advancements and innovations are being majorly focused on by the fertility clinics and fertility treatment centers to improve the treatment outcomes, surging the growth of the IVF market. Some modern in-vitro fertilization technologies are assisted hatching, Cult-Active, EmbryoGen, Embryo glue, and Intracytoplasmic sperm injection. Investors are purchasing and acquiring fertility clinics with a high success rate of fertility treatment. New investors are discovering the attractiveness of infertility treatment after seeing the success of recent investments and establishing fertility clinics with sophisticated infrastructure.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. in-vitro fertilization market during the forecast period:
- Technological Advancements & Innovations in IVF
- Increasing Private Equity/Venture Capital Funding in IVF Clinics
- Rising Number of Obesity Cases
- Increasing Number of Fertility Clinics Offering Fertility Services
The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. In-vitro fertilization market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The consumables segment is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 43.16% in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market during the forecast period compared to media and equipment product segments.
- As the market is witnessing the increased demand for infertility treatments, this created huge competition among the vendors to offer a wide range of innovative media, consumables, and the devices necessary for infertility treatment.
- Japan, India, and the U.S. have a greater number of in-vitro fertilization clinics compared to other countries.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the U.S. IVF market?
2. What is the growth rate of the US in vitro fertilization (IVF) market?
3. Which segment accounted for the largest in-vitro fertilization market share?
4. Who are the key players in the US in-vitro fertilization market?
5. What are some of the technological advancements and innovations in the IVF market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
9 Market Growth Enablers
10 Market Restraints
11 Market Landscape
12 Product
13 End-Users
14 Donor Type
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Key Company Profiles
17 Other Prominent Vendors
18 Report Summary
19 Quantitative Summary
20 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- The Cooper Companies
- Cook Medical
- Vitrolife
- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
- Merck Group
- Hamilton Thorne
- CARL ZEISS
- Kitazato USA
- Rocket Medical
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Thomas Medical
- Nidacon
- Esco Lifesciences
- GYNEMED
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3qgm7