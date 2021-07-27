Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market by Therapy, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, by Therapy, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market players are focusing on various growth strategies such as agreements, partnerships, and collaborations to accelerate the development of drugs for infertility treatment, which is expected to boost growth of the global female infertility treatment drugs market over the forecast period.
For instance, in January 2020, Bayer AG announced the expansion of their partnership with Evotec SE, a biotechnology company focusing on women health, with a new five-year, multi-target collaboration to develop multiple clinical candidates for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is one of the causes of infertility in females.
Moreover, in January 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company entered into an exclusive agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., an India-based multinational pharmaceutical company to acquire the U.S. commercialization rights for a generic version of Ganirelix Acetate injection which is used for treatment of female infertility.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Overview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Therapy
- Market Snapshot, By Route of Administration
- Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Pipeline Analysis
- Recent Therapy Approval/Launch
- Key Developments
- Collaborations & Partnerships; Mergers & Acquisition
- Competitive landscape
- Brand Attribute Mapping
- PEST Analysis
- Epidemiology
- Fertility Rate
- Awareness & Challenges
4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis
- COVID-19 Epidemiology
- Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain of Female Fertility Drugs
- Impact of COVID-19 on Overall Healthcare Market
5. Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Therapy, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Gonadotropins
- Clomiphene
- Letrozole
- Metformin
- Leuprolide Acetate
- Bromocriptine
- Estrogens
- Ganirelix Acetate
- Cetrotide Acetate
- Progesterone
6. Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Oral
- Injectable
7. Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
8. Global Female Infertility Treatment Drugs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2018 - 2028
- Regional Trends
9. Competitive Landscape
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Abbott Laboratories
- Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Sumitovant
- Livzon
- Zydus Cadila
- Oxolife
- Mankind Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lt6ju