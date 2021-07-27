Hint Health Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Support Direct Care Organizations and Membership-Based Practices

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing, and direct contracting infrastructure for direct care and membership-based providers, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to standardize and automate data exchanges and billing between Hint Health’s HintOS™ member management platform and athenahealth’s electronic health records (EHR) solution. In partnering with athenahealth, the offering now enables streamlined enrollment, eligibility, billing, and payment workflows and eliminates the need for laborious double data entry across systems. The partnership will simultaneously reduce errors and create a single source of truth for membership and billing data across multiple teams.

“Teaming up with athenahealth for this partnership will allow healthcare organizations of any size to operationalize and scale membership models in a cost-effective way that simply wasn’t possible before,” said Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder, Hint Health. “Providers can now replace an often-manual workflow with a tech-enabled infrastructure designed specifically for direct contracting to help deliver care to a greater patient population whether that be through direct-to-consumer offerings or large-scale direct-to-employer offerings including onsite/near-site clinics.”

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Hint Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about the partnership and its benefits, read our blog post with more details.

To learn more about Hint Health’s new integrated application, please visit Hint Health’s product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Hint Health

Hint Health powers forward-thinking provider organizations seeking the freedom to operate partially or fully outside of today’s insurance-based system. The HintOS™ platform eliminates complexity with direct-to-consumer membership management and effortlessly scales employer direct contracting for independent provider organizations, virtual-first care models, direct primary care networks, and large sophisticated near-site/onsite clinics. Hint clients rely on their HIPAA-compliant ISO 27001/SOC 2 certified platform to manage thousands of providers approaching 1M lives under management, and more than $1B in payments.

Backed by top investors including AXA Venture Partners, SpringRock Ventures, and Meridian Street Capital, Hint’s vision is to redesign the healthcare system to enable easy access to high quality, affordable care. To learn more, visit www.hint.com and follow @HintHealth.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.