SmartHop Supercharges its Platform with DAT Partnership

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartHop, the total dispatch solution that enables businesses to truck smarter not harder, and DAT Freight & Analytics, operator of the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America, today announced a partnership that enables SmartHop’s small carriers and independent owner-operators to access millions more loads while allowing DAT to more effectively support and retain smaller carriers in its ecosystem.

“There’s fierce competition for truckload capacity today and our integration with DAT opens up millions of new loads and roads for independent drivers and small carriers,” said Guillermo Garcia, CEO and co-founder of SmartHop. “Smaller carriers can access the best-paying loads with more peace of mind in a volatile spot market.”

DAT will integrate its API and data into SmartHop’s platform, giving SmartHop customers the ability to streamline the load-matching process and compete with larger carriers for spot truckload freight. More than 880,000 loads are posted to the DAT network each business day, and more than 1.5 million trucks and 100,000 carriers are on the DAT platform.

“Owner-operators and small trucking companies are the lifeblood of the industry, and for many, DAT is their primary source of loads,” said Greg Hastings, Vice President, Strategy Execution at DAT. “SmartHop’s intelligent dispatch solution will help carriers find loads that will take them where they want to be in terms of geography, productivity and business success.”

SmartHop’s AI-powered, business-in-a-box solution provides a competitive cost structure that has boosted drivers’ take-home pays and booked more than 1,200 loads each month for its users. SmartHop has helped customers increase their top line by at least nine percent compared to the average market standards. This competitive cost structure has boosted drivers’ take-home pay by more than 48 percent.

For more information on the partnership or to sign up as a driver, visit: www.smarthop.co

About SmartHop

North American truckers move billions of tons of freight annually, and SmartHop is here to move with them as their trusted copilot. Founded for truckers by truckers, SmartHop uses artificial intelligence to deliver smart load recommendations, full-service back-office support and fintech products for small trucking companies. We handle everything truckers need so they can focus on the road. For more information, visit: www.smarthop.co

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation shippers, brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 249 million freight matches and a database of $110 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the settlement prices against which trucking freight futures contracts are traded.

Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices. www.DAT.com