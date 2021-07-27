PrimaHealth Credit Partners with Citizens to Launch a First-to-Market Total Patient Finance Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. & PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrimaHealth Credit, a patient financing platform, today announced a partnership with Citizens to enable more people to receive and finance the healthcare they seek. This partnership challenges the status quo with a first-of-its-kind financing solution that allows healthcare providers to serve most patients across the credit spectrum with a total patient finance solution.

This solution, called the Greenlight program, was purpose-built to help providers treat more patients, and to enable more patients to get the care they need with affordable payment options. Patients can access a credit application from any device and check to see if they’re pre-qualified for financing offers instantly.

Historically many patients have had to delay needed treatment such as dental, orthodontics, LASIK, and cataract surgery because of limited financing options and low approval rates. Providers have struggled to effectively manage fragmented financing solutions including house payment plans for patients that don’t qualify for traditional options. The combined PrimaHealth Credit and Citizens Pay offering solves these challenges with a total patient finance waterfall that can approve up to 90% of borrowers in minutes. This single-application solution dramatically improves the patient experience and enables healthcare providers to serve more patients.

“We are helping more people get the care they need through honest, gotcha-free financing,” said Brendon Kensel, founder and CEO of PrimaHealth Credit. “I’m thrilled to partner with Citizens not only because of their deep experience in point-of-sale finance, but because we share a common vision of setting new standards for access, transparency and fairness in patient financing, which combined with our total solution, represents a sea change in the industry.”

The PrimaHealth Credit platform is easy to use and offers clear disclosures, transparent APR rates with no hidden fees, and a universal application process. Citizens Pay is a point-of-sale finance leader, partnering with Apple and Microsoft and other progressive merchants in industries including electronic, retail, home goods & services, and jewelry. Citizens Pay empowers millions of customers with the ability to buy the items they need when they need them, online and in person, in a financially responsible and transparent way. This new partnership allows Citizens Pay to extend that experience to healthcare, enabling patients to get the care they need when they seek it, with transparent, predictable payment terms.

“The PrimaHealth Credit partnership is a game changer. What we have built with a single application eliminates the need -- and headaches -- for separate systems, applications, approvals and payments,” said President of Citizens Pay, Andrew Rostami. “PrimaHealth Credit’s deep expertise in the healthcare space, together with Citizens Pay’s experience building and scaling transformational buy now, pay later solutions is a powerful combination to disrupt the healthcare financing space.”

