Radiant Logic Selected to Participate in NIST's NCCoE Zero Trust Architecture

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant Logic, the identity unification pioneer, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)'s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to contribute critical identity capabilities to their new Zero Trust Architecture project. This initiative is part of a growing effort to create a robust cybersecurity posture among federal agencies and respond to a growing threat landscape.

This week it was announced that a select group of technology collaborators, including Radiant Logic, were chosen to work with NIST’s NCCoE to develop several approaches to a zero trust architecture—applied to a practical, general purpose enterprise IT infrastructure—which will be designed and built according to the concepts and tenets documented in NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-207, Zero Trust Architecture.

“A zero trust approach relies on a strong identity foundation,” says Joe Sander, CEO of Radiant Logic. “We believe that offering a single pane of glass for context-driven identity data will accelerate interoperability and eliminate identity integration challenges, making identity an enabler of a secure enterprise architecture instead of a risk vector.”

Interest in zero trust is growing across market segments as organizations struggle to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. The White House issued an Executive Order in May 2021 requiring that federal agencies harden their security posture, with a strong drive towards zero trust architecture at the center to ensure the safety and privacy of the American public. This timely project from the NCCoE aims to showcase the powerful security features of a zero trust architecture using commercially available solutions, like RadiantOne, applied to several common enterprise IT use cases.

Radiant Logic’s latest NIST engagement builds on the company’s success with NCCoE/NIST’s Access Rights Management framework, when it was included in a 2018 reference architecture for the financial services industry.

For more information on this project, please visit https://www.nccoe.nist.gov/sites/default/files/library/fact-sheets/zt-arch-fact-sheet.pdf

About the NCCoE

The NCCoE, a part of NIST, is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses’ most pressing cybersecurity issues. This public-private partnership enables creation of practical cybersecurity solutions for specific industries, as well as for broad, cross-sector technology challenges. Through consortia under CRADAs, including technology partners—from Fortune 50 market leaders to smaller companies specializing in information technology and operational technology security—the NCCoE applies standards and best practices to develop modular, easily adaptable example cybersecurity solutions by using commercially available technology. The NCCoE documents these example solutions in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series, which maps capabilities to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and details the steps needed for another entity to re-create the example solution. The NCCoE was established in 2012 by NIST in partnership with the State of Maryland and Montgomery County, Maryland. Information is available at https://www.nccoe.nist.gov.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, a market leader for unified identity solutions, provides the cornerstone for complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to deliver a single source of identity truth, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures and utilizing full metadata in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com.