POPEYES® SAYS GOODBYE TO CHICKEN WARS AS THEIR NEW GAME CHANGING NUGGETS HITS STORES NATIONWIDE, AND THIS TIME THEY COME IN PIECE, 8 PIECE. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Popeyes® brand announces its new Chicken Nuggets are now available in restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Fans of Popeyes® can now enjoy the same incredible taste and quality from the iconic Chicken Sandwich, but now in pieces. With that Popeyes® says goodbye to the chicken wars by offering piece, 8 piece.

“The launch of our Chicken Sandwich was incredible, and we’re humbled by the amount of love and positive reviews, but at the same time many claimed that it started the chicken wars. Now, it’s time to say goodbye to the chicken wars and celebrate our new Nuggets, because we come in piece, 8 piece to be exact,” said Bruno Cardinali, Chief Marketing Officer, Popeyes®.

Popeyes® believes there is a place for everyone and because of that the southern brand has purchased the cash equivalent of one million nuggets* from fellow nugget brands (including their own), through The Popeyes Foundation℠, which will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana. Guests can join in on the movement by donating on The Popeyes Foundation website to Second Harvest Food Bank where all of the contributions will be matched** and donated to the NOLA based organization. The brand hopes that the gesture will serve to make piece, and say goodbye to the chicken wars.

The new Popeyes® Chicken Nuggets uses the same flour and buttermilk batter from our famous chicken sandwich to provide the perfect combination of a crispy and juicy experience that guests have come to love and expect from the Popeyes® brand. Popeyes® Chicken Nuggets are made in restaurant every day, seasoned to perfection, hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk, and fried up fresh to deliver a classically crispy and juicy bite in every piece.

“Our hope is that today guests who can finally try our new Chicken Nuggets will say to themselves: Popeyes® did it again,” said Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, “And to us, that means showing the world what they should come to expect when they order Chicken Nuggets.”

The white meat chicken breast Nuggets are available in a classic flavor and can be purchased in-store or through the Popeyes® App, with options ranging from 4 piece to 36 piece orders. From August 2nd to August 16th, Popeyes® Rewards Members will receive at least double the points on all Nugget purchases***. Each 8 piece order will come with two signature sauces. Customers can also purchase the 48 piece option, available exclusively on the app.

Piece Y’all.

*The Popeyes Foundation ℠ purchased & donated the cash equivalent of 1 million nuggets in gift cards from several QSR brands. More details at http://popeyes.com/million-nuggets.

**Donations to be matched up to $25,000.00 by The Popeyes Foundation℠ with all going to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana.

***Popeyes Rewards Members that make any eligible nugget purchase via a digital order (Online or App), will earn double points on their nugget purchase. Bonus points applicable to Eligible Nugget Menu Items only. At participating US restaurants. Popeyes Rewards offers are subject to Rewards Rewards TCs. Details at popeyes.com/offer-terms

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.