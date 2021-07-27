Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Signs Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement with Hendrickson

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), is pleased to announce an exciting multi-year sponsorship agreement with Hendrickson, a subsidiary of The Boler Company and leading global manufacturer and supplier of commercial transportation products. Per terms of the partnership, Hendrickson will become a proud sponsor of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls and will be entitled to signage inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“We are excited to partner with Hendrickson, a global leader in heavy-duty suspensions,” said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. “We look forward to creating an enjoyable experience for the Destination’s visitors to provide Hendrickson with an opportunity to reach a massive audience. In addition, we are pleased to add Hendrickson to our high-quality portfolio of sponsors and look forward to continuing to build out this division to drive additional revenue for our organization.”

The sponsorship also entitles Hendrickson to become an official partner of the Highway 77 Music Festival set to take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Highway 77 Music Festival is one of the biggest country music concerts of the summer, featuring Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr and more. Hendrickson’s brand will appear on the scoreboard throughout the event and the company will have a dedicated recruiting booth located in Activation Village.

Perry Bahr, Vice President & General Manager at Hendrickson, stated, “Hendrickson is proud to partner with the Hall of Fame Village. We are looking forward to the continued growth of this landmark destination and all that it offers the community and sports fans everywhere.”

HOFV continues to carry out its commitment to partnering with world-class brands, welcoming Hendrickson to a roster of sponsors that also includes Johnson Controls, Constellation Energy, Pepsi, American Standard, Republic Services, Blue Technologies, Minute Men and others.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hendrickson

Hendrickson, a Boler company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brakes systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry. Hendrickson, based in Woodridge, Ill., USA, continues to meet the needs of the transportation industry for more than 105 years. Visit Hendrickson at www.hendrickson-intl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.