Flora Growth to Partner with Avaria to Distribute Award-Winning Pain Cream Brand KaLaya Across LATAM & Produce Its CBD Formulations

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to form a joint venture (“the JV”) with Canadian based Avaria Inc (“Avaria”), the manufacturer and owner of KaLaya – an award-winning pain cream distributed nation-wide across Canada.

Through the JV, Flora Growth will manage registration, sales, and distribution of KaLaya products in Colombia, Mexico, and other LATAM countries, while Avaria will supply finished product to the JV. The profits from the sale of KaLaya products under the JV will be divided equally between Flora Growth and Avaria, increasing the value of Flora’s existing distribution channels for the Company.

Further, Flora Lab will work to produce KaLaya’s CBD-infused products using cannabis from Flora’s cultivation facility. These products are expected to be distributed across LATAM using Flora Lab’s established distribution channels, with the aim of exporting to the U.S. market, where Avaria is currently launching the KaLaya brand. Avaria does not currently hold a license in Canada to produce cannabis derived versions of its products at a commercial scale.

The JV is subject to customary conditions including each of Flora and Avaria being satisfied with their due diligence reviews and the parties entering into a definitive agreement.

KaLaya – Award Winning Brand

Avaria’s KaLaya pain cream brand has enjoyed strong success since inception, where it enjoys three consecutive years of triple digit growth through their industry leading Canadian e-commerce channels. Over this period, KaLaya has garnered consumer praise and industry awards, including:

Canada’s fastest growing topical decongestants and analgesics brand (40% YoY Revenue and 34% YoY unit grow) according to Nielsen Market Track, October 2020

Awarded TSC’s (The Shopping Channel) #1 2020 Wellness Brand

Amazon.ca’s Consumer Choice for topical pain relief (4.5+ Stars across 1,500+ reviews)

#1 Ranked Topical Analgesic brand throughout Purity Life (Canada’s largest distributor of natural wellness products)

“We are very excited to partner with Avaria to bring their established, award-winning KaLaya brand to our LATAM distribution network. We believe the product will receive a similarly strong reception as it has in Canada,” commented Flora Growth President and CEO, Luis Merchan. “Moving forward, Flora Lab will work with the Avaria team to produce CBD-infused versions of KaLaya products for distribution across LATAM as well as export into the United States. Given CBD’s association with wellness, KaLaya’s established formulation, and Flora Growth’s low-cost high-quality cannabis, this is a natural partnership we are excited to bring globally.”

About Avaria Inc

Privately owned and operated since 1995 by experienced medical professionals, Avaria Inc, doing business as Avaria Health & Beauty Corp., has over 20 years of experience in the formulation, manufacturing and sale of topical creams, oils, emulsions, liquids, lotions, gels and salves. Proudly Canadian, Avaria Health & Beauty Corp. is committed to maintaining its status as a 100% Canadian company. Research, development and manufacturing takes place in Waterloo and Cambridge, Ontario. Avaria Health & Beauty Corp. brands enjoy distribution at all levels of retail and online, domestically, as well as in select international markets.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

