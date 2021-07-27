Acxiom Partners with Totalplay to Provide Advanced TV Solutions in Mexico

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced a new strategic partnership with Totalplay, the provider of triple play services in Mexico. This new partnership will further enhance advanced TV solutions in Mexico by combining Totalplay’s addressable demand-side platform (DSP) with Acxiom’s ethically sourced, privacy-compliant high-value audience data segments.

As viewer behaviors continue to evolve and television becomes more addressable in the digital landscape, marketers need better tools to understand audience identity and intelligently activate their data quickly across this channel. This partnership enables marketers to combine Acxiom’s data with insights from Totalplay’s subscribers to create addressable audiences. The ability to overlay offline audience attributes to create refined digital audience segments within Totalplay’s own DSP will allow campaigns to be linked directly to television viewership and deepen overall effectiveness as well as improve measurement and attribution.

For years, digital television has been highly effective at reaching addressable audiences because of its data-driven, audience first approach. Addressable audiences activated through advanced TV capabilities offer advertisers accurate engagement with its desired audience. This new solution is designed to provide brands a holistic view in order to reach the right people with the right message.

“As one of the first advanced TV providers in the region, we know how important it is for marketers to find high-value addressable audiences,” said Hector Pita, director of product at Totalplay. “This new partnership with Acxiom will allow marketers to get a complete view of their customers before and during campaign activation.”

This integration will be the first of its kind in Latin America as marketers will now have access to well-curated and actionable first- and third-party audience data that will allow them the ability to communicate more effectively with their audiences and create more personalized television viewing experiences.

“Totalplay is a leader in addressable TV in Mexico that has millions of subscribers and is growing at a fast rate. We are excited to partner with them to better serve marketers,” said Ben Peck, vice president of Latin America at Acxiom. “As one of the most effective mediums for marketers, this is great partnership to help provide access to high-value addressable audiences as television becomes more data-driven.”

One of the first agencies leveraging this new partnership is Matterkind, Interpublic Group’s activation intelligence company. As one of the leading addressable media agencies, Matterkind will use Acxiom data segments to help create additional visibility for their clients’ addressable TV campaigns.

“Our clients are always searching for new and creative ways to connect with their audiences and have been successful when using Acxiom data for their addressable TV campaigns,” said Esteban Renaud, general manager for LATAM at Matterkind. “We are excited to see this data available for our clients on Totalplay’s platform as they continue to seek privacy-compliant high-value audience data segments to reach the right customers through techniques such as data-driven linear television.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Totalplay

Totalplay is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Totalplay is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities.

Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.