Cleo and FourKites Partner to Increase Supply Chain Agility and Visibility for Global Logistics & Transportation Industry

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago-based FourKites®, the #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, and Rockford-based Cleo®, the pioneer and global leader of the ecosystem integration software category, today announced an integration to accelerate data exchange for carriers across the global logistics and transportation industry.

“As carriers look to open up B2B eCommerce opportunities, meet more rigid shipper and customer mandates, and stay competitive in the post-pandemic era, using Cleo’s platform to integrate data into FourKites can help them minimize complexity, increase visibility and accelerate business growth,” said Vipin Mittal, Vice President, Customer Experience, with Cleo. “Because Cleo Integration Cloud enables both API and EDI integration from the same platform, carriers will readily gain the supply chain agility and control they need to stay competitive as digital transformation proliferates.”

FourKites pioneered real-time supply chain visibility in 2014 and has since built the world’s largest visibility platform that helps over 600 leading global brands track their shipments across every mode of transportation (road, rail, ocean, air, courier and parcel) and uses machine learning to predict exact times of arrival. This helps organizations lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and create better customer relationships.

Cleo serves over 500 logistics and transportation businesses including truckload, LTL, multimodal, freight brokerage and 3PL providers with its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) for Logistics & Transportation solution. Over the past year, Cleo’s CIC for Logistics & Transportation solution has gained significant adoption – processing record-breaking transaction volumes representing 175% year-over-year growth.

Using the newly available integration, Cleo will serve as an integration broker, providing the connections that enable carriers of all types to access FourKites’ APIs, accelerating their trading partner onboarding and improving supply chain visibility by enabling seamless data integration between CIC and the FourKites platform.

“FourKites is always seeking data exchange methods and tools that drive efficiency and ease for our carrier partners as they transition to digital freight,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President, Carrier Strategy and Operations at FourKites. “Our collaboration with Cleo is beneficial for carriers seeking to gain competitive advantage through improved supply chain visibility and agility. The fact that the Cleo Integration Cloud platform now has the ability to connect and integrate carriers with the FourKites platform means carriers can sidestep the complex and cumbersome EDI integration development that previously held them back, which will drive immediate operational efficiencies and bottom-line improvements.”

About FourKites

FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 600 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About Cleo Integration Cloud for Logistics

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes, including Load-Tender-to-Invoice. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, 500+ industry-leading logistics providers have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.