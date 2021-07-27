Casino Queen Holding Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for DraftKings at Casino Queen and Casino Queen Marquette

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casino Queen Holding, Inc. and Konami Gaming, Inc. will soon introduce SYNKROS® to power casino systems technology at DraftKings at Casino Queen in St. Louis and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa. Both casino destinations will launch Konami’s latest award-winning systems innovations, including SYNK31™—the all-in-one Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution starting in early fall.

With personalized casino rewards, random floor-wide jackpot events, digital drawings, and system-delivered slot tournaments, guests will soon enjoy an array of exciting loyalty experiences and the full convenience of cashless wagering when gaming at their favorite Casino Queen location with SYNKROS.

“Convenience and technology are core components in our mission to deliver an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience in the region,” said Terry Downey, President and CEO of Casino Queen Holding, Inc. “SYNKROS provides the robust, core infrastructure to power that mission for the next generation of gaming.”

Casino Queen has selected a suite of technology with the potential to deploy secure, cashless gaming across any of the 1,450+ slot games and 28 table games at the company’s two casinos, which are located along the banks of the Mississippi River. Powered by SYNKROS’ Money Klip™, this cashless wagering technology allows quests to fund their account at the cage, the slot machine, or by a prepaid account, for safe and seamless wagering through their Royalty Rewards card. Additionally, all loyalty activity helps open a mix of exciting rewards, offers, bonus events, and tournament opportunities, personalized according to entertainment preference and spend.

“In alignment with our East St. Louis expansion, including our state-of-the-art sportsbook, fresh dining options, and diverse gaming floor, we’re excited to add the industry’s top systems technology across our Casino Queen locations,” said Downey.

“Casino Queen is expanding the reach and potential of its portfolio in exciting ways to create a differentiated experience,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Konami is thrilled to partner with Casino Queen at this time and support its locations with the very latest SYNKROS systems releases available.”

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.gaming.konami.com.

About Casino Queen Holding, Inc.

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen, formerly known as Casino Queen, was Casino Queen Holding’s entry into gaming and has been welcoming visitors since 1993. The company expanded into Marquette, Iowa, in 2017 adding Casino Queen Marquette and has recently entered into agreements with GLPI (Gaming and Leisure Properties) and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the operations of Hollywood Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge, both of which are expected to close mid-2021.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

DraftKings at Casino Queen, located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline at 200 S. Front St., is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 27 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guestrooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook and promenade is now underway and will soon reveal oversized screens and state-of-the-art wagering in a relaxed, stylish setting; as well as a new food court with three exciting quick service casual dining outlets and a full-service restaurant. More information is available at www.draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com or by calling 618-874-5000. DraftKings at Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook and Instagram at @DraftKingsatCasinoQueen and on Twitter at @DKatCQ.

About Casino Queen

A picturesque riverboat casino on the banks of the Mississippi River, Casino Queen’s thrilling casino spans three decks and is situated on a picturesque, 31-acre site with stunning scenic bluff views at 100 Anti Monopoly St. The 17,000-square-foot casino features more than 400 machines and two blackjack tables, with several tables offering electronic blackjack, roulette and craps games. Casino Queen’s restaurants span casual with Deli & Chips and Market Street Buffet, a classic buffet experience elevated with fresh local ingredients and seasonal produce; to made-from-scratch baked goods at Market Street Baking Company and signature fried chicken and sides at Market Street Home-Style Chicken. More information is available at www.casinoqueenmarquette.com or by calling 563-873-3531. Casino Queen is on social media at Facebook at @Casino-Queen-Marquette and Instagram and Twitter at @CasinoQueenMQ.