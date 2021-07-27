Enveil and Sayari Partnership Unlocks Secure and Private Data Access

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveil, the pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use, and Sayari, the global corporate data provider and commercial intelligence platform, today announced a partnership and product integration to increase data value by expanding secure and private usage and access. The technology and data integration provides customers in regulated industries access to leverage Sayari’s extensive world-wide beneficial ownership and financial intelligence data without increasing organizational risk or requiring sensitive data to be moved or replicated. The collaboration unlocks value by enabling data to be used in ways that were not previously possible for sensitive business and mission applications.

“We’re excited to be working with Enveil to provide this first-of-its-kind, technology-powered access, broadening the value we deliver to customers with sensitive mission sets,” said Farley Mesko, CEO of Sayari.

Leveraging advances in homomorphic encryption, a pillar of the increasingly critical Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) category, Enveil’s privacy-preserving ZeroReveal® capabilities change the data value paradigm by ensuring the content of every search performed, along with its associated results, remains encrypted during processing. By enabling organizations to search Sayari's extensive data holdings without ever exposing their interests or intent, the partnership expands the ways sensitive and regulated data can be used.

“Working with Sayari allows our customers to seamlessly access these rich data holdings without compromising their business or mission objectives,” said Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “Privacy Enhancing Technologies are revolutionizing data access and usage and working directly with leading data and intelligence platforms like Sayari allows us to deliver that value broadly and efficiently.”

With applicability in industries including financial services and government, Sayari provides instant access to structured business information on over 401 million companies and 462 million of their key people in nearly 200 countries worldwide. These holdings power intelligence tools like Sayari Graph, enabling users to quickly navigate complex, cross-border corporate structures with network visualizations powered by custom graph-based matching and entity resolution models.

To learn more about the expanded value unlocked through the Enveil-Sayari partnership, please schedule a meeting via www.enveil.com/contact.

About Enveil

Enveil is a pioneering Privacy Enhancing Technology company protecting Data in Use for secure data usage, sharing, and monetization. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities protect data while it's being used or processed – the 'holy grail' of data encryption. Defining the transformative category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), Enveil’s homomorphic encryption-powered ZeroReveal® solutions allow organizations to securely derive insights, cross-match, search, and analyze data assets without ever revealing the content of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is a 2020 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and its award-winning, market-ready solutions are delivering nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

About Sayari

Sayari provides data intelligence platforms to power the fight against financial crime, increase corporate transparency in high-risk places, and support critical national security mission sets. The top global financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations, financial crime regulators, and enforcement agencies in 35 countries trust Sayari every day.