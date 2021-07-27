AECOM awarded third consecutive environmental remediation contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Baltimore District to continue providing nationwide environmental remediation services through the MAMMS III contract. The multiple-award contract, with a shared program ceiling of $240 million, includes five base years and up to two additional option years.

“ Our dedicated environmental experts consistently deliver for the USACE and have a flawless safety record on this technically complex and challenging work,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “ We look forward to continuing to partner closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and local communities to return previously restricted lands to safe, sustainable, recreational and residential uses.”

AECOM has supported the USACE Baltimore District’s environmental remediation programs for more than 26 years. Under the new contract, AECOM and its specialty subcontractors will continue to provide a wide range of environmental services, including investigations, field activities, engineering, remedial actions and design, and support for environmental-related regulatory programs.

“ We’re proud to continue this longstanding partnership with the USACE to restore land, water, and air quality to sites nationwide,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global environment business. “ This important work ties directly to our firmwide environmental, social and governance objectives, which are rooted in our commitment to delivering a better world.”

Throughout its decades-long involvement with this critical work, the AECOM team has remained on the leading edge of technical innovations, consistently pursuing research and development to improve efficiencies and capabilities. AECOM leverages its U.S. Department of Defense Advanced Geophysical Classification Accreditation to successfully remediate impacted sites across the nation.

