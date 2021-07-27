Semtech and eLichens Prevent Gas Leak Accidents in Cities With New Sensor Utilizing LoRaWAN®

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with eLichens, designer of avolta-CH4, a new connected gas leak detector running on the LoRaWAN® standard. Based on eLichens patented gas sensing technology, avolta is able to detect natural gas (methane) leaks with ultra-selectiveness, has no drift over time and has been approved by research gas laboratories.

“Dangerous gas leaks pose serious environmental and economic harm to any household and city. In fact, a quarter of all gas leaks out of pipelines and natural gas infrastructure is estimated to be coming out near gas meters,” said Marc Attia, eLichens chief marketing officer. “We have chosen to implement LoRaWAN connectivity for our avolta gas sensor due to its low power, long distance capabilities—allowing for instant alert of any devastating gas leak for response and potentially save lives. Most critical is that the combination of eLichens NDIR sensor technology and LoRaWAN enable straightforward compliance with UL1484 and EN50194-1 standards.”

eLichens’ avolta gas detector running on LoRaWAN features a battery autonomy of 10+ years due to its very low power consumption gas sensor and the integration of the Semtech LoRa® device and the LoRaWAN standard. The absence of need for recalibration and the long life span of the eLichens sensor makes it ideal for applications of gas leak detections in both residential and industrial market.

By leveraging the rise of connected sensors and low power wireless networks, gas utility companies can significantly reduce gas leaks on their gas distribution network. eLichens’ new gas leak detector can selectively detect and monitor (thanks to eLichens’ NDIR sensing technology) low levels of methane leaks thus making appropriate decision making in line with the nature of the leak.

“As more and more cities choose to utilize Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to improve and protect the lives of their citizens, they should benefit of the new gas safety solution,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “This use of LoRa and LoRaWAN showcases the power of IoT technologies to create a smarter, and ultimately safer planet for all.”

For more information on the avolta gas leak detector, please visit here.

About eLichens

Created in December 2014, eLichens is a startup with the mission to help individuals digitize their environment. The company relies on a portfolio of patents, know-how and skills, which enable it to develop and market complete sensor/data/services solutions to address the gas utilities, industrial, smart city, smart home and IoT markets. eLichens has its headquarters in Grenoble and offices in California. Visit elichens.com to learn more.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “ideal for,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P