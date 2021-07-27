Cupcake Vineyards Celebrates Return of Lollapalooza as Official Wine Sponsor

The Frozie, Cupcake's one-of-a-kind "frozen-selfie" wine drink is back by popular demand and available in the Festival Frosé Frozie and the Chi-Town Chiller. (Photo: Business Wire)

For the first time this year at Lollapalooza, festival-goers can enjoy Cupcake LightHearted, Cupcake’s new wine that has 80 calories and 8% ALC/VOL per 5 oz. serving. (Photo: Business Wire)

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cupcake Vineyards announces its return as the official wine sponsor of Lollapalooza, taking place from July 29 to August 1, 2021. To celebrate the long-awaited return of Chicago’s favorite music festival, Cupcake will provide attendees with the ultimate summer party set-up featuring multiple lounge areas, interactive photo booths, a live DJ, and a curated selection of wines and frozen wine cocktails.

“After a year at home, Cupcake Vineyards is thrilled to be a part of the joyful return to in-person music festivals like Lollapalooza.” says Collin Cooney, Director of Marketing for Cupcake. “This year we’re especially excited to introduce attendees to Cupcake LightHearted, Cupcake’s new wine that has 80 calories and 8% ALC/VOL per 5 oz. serving[1]. Cupcake LightHearted wines are bright and refreshing – perfect for warm summer days.”

Festivalgoers can stop by the Cupcake LightHearted Lounge underneath an airy, cloud canopy to relax, sip on a glass of wine and release a bubbly cloud of happiness into the sky with the LightHearted bubble machine. After letting their joy fly, guests can defy gravity in the levitating LightHearted Adirondack chair and pose for a photo while their glass of wine floats beside them.

In the main bar, wine lovers can hang in the shade, charge their devices and sip on a selection of Cupcake Vineyards and Cupcake LightHearted varietals. At the far side of the lounge, decked out with a colorful pool noodle wall, attendees can enjoy Cupcake’s signature Lollapalooza drink, The Frozie. This ‘frozen selfie’ is a one-of-a-kind frozen wine drink, personalized with an edible selfie graphic, that festivalgoers have come to know and love – and new this year the selfie will be printed in one of Cupcake’s signature colors. Guests can choose between the Festival Frosé Frozie and the Chi-Town Chiller, a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc based frozen drink inspired by Chicago.

All Cupcake Vineyards activation spaces will comply with Lollapalooza’s COVID-19 health policies along with additional precautions to ensure the safety of festivalgoers.

Cupcake Vineyards and Cupcake LightHearted wines will be available at the Uncorked Wine Lounge and at all General Admission bars throughout the festival. To learn more about Cupcake Vineyards and Cupcake LightHearted, follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook @CupcakeVineyards and @CupcakeLightHearted or visit CupcakeVineyards.com and CupcakeLightHearted.com. Be sure to tag #ChooseJoy in your social posts!

About Cupcake Vineyards

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is consistently one of America’s top selling premium wine brands ($8-$11) by volume in the US. Cupcake’s winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California’s Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CupcakeVineyards.

1 LightHearted per 5 fl. oz. Average Analysis: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 4g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g.

