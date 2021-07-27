Cupix Announces Integration with Autodesk BIM 360 Platform, Delivering Full 360-Degree Spatial Context for Construction Sites

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cupix, the fast-growth pioneer of cutting-edge 3D digital twin solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries and building owners, today announced integration of its CupixWorks 2.0 3D digital twin platform with Autodesk’s industry-leading BIM 360 construction management platform.

Cupix’s new cross-platform integration with Autodesk BIM 360 streamlines the creation of Request for Information (RFIs) and issues in the BIM 360 platform. Earlier this year, Cupix integrated with Autodesk’s PlanGrid platform, enabling users to create tasks and RFIs while in site view.

Combined, the integrations enable contractors to use Cupix’s rich, 3D 360-degree site-view mode to “walk through” job sites remotely, creating RFIs and issues as they go and assigning them on Autodesk’s BIM 360 and PlanGrid platforms.

“By integrating BIM, plans, issues and RFIs, Cupix empowers general contractors and other AEC professionals to create punch lists, make queries and assign tasks, all with the full benefit of the 3D, 360-degree spatial context that only Cupix provides,” said Simon Bae, Cupix CEO and Founder. “The integration of Autodesk’s best-in-class platforms with Cupix’s best-in-class 3D digital twin technology is a game changer for contractors, making them faster and more productive than ever before.”

Cupix Names Moe Elabdala BIM/VDC Strategy Manager

Along with Cupix’s integration with Autodesk BIM 360 and PlanGrid, the company appointed Moe Elabdala as BIM/VDC Strategy Manager. Elabdala brings deep experience assisting organizations with implementing BIM and VDC technologies and processes into their design and construction workflows.

Cupix recently launched CupixWorks 2.0, the industry’s most advanced 3D digital twin platform, enabling building owners, general contractors and project managers to build smarter, transforming any construction site into an easy-to-manage project, and creating value across the entire life cycle of a property. Requiring only a consumer-grade 360-degree camera, CupixWorks 2.0 is the fastest and easiest way to create and share a best-in-class 3D digital twin, whether for a relatively simple commercial building, a highly complex facility, or an external infrastructure project like roads and bridges.

About Cupix:

Cupix’s mission is to empower contractors and owners everywhere to build smart. It offers the industry’s most flexible and easiest-to-deploy 3D digital twin platform for general contractors, owners and property managers. Whether for basic residential and commercial buildings, complex and highly technical facilities, or even roads and infrastructure projects, Cupix’s solutions save time and money, eliminate surprises and empower secure collaboration across the entire lifecycle of any property. Founded in 2015, Cupix is based in San Jose, Calif. cupix.com