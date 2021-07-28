McAfee Enterprise and FCN Awarded $281M Cybersecurity Contract From Veterans Affairs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee Enterprise and FCN, Inc. announced they have been awarded a contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide several cybersecurity solutions.

Under the five-year, $281 million contract, VA and the Veterans they serve will be protected by McAfee Enterprise’s MVISION Endpoint Security, Data Loss Prevention Endpoint, and MVISION EDR.

“As the administration’s recent Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity (EO) emphasizes, our federal agencies need to move toward cybersecurity that is proactive rather than reactive, and VA is leading the way with these solutions,” said Rob Lalumondier, Senior Director of Federal Civilian at McAfee Enterprise. “MVISION EDR, in particular, aligns perfectly with the EO’s requirement for agencies to deploy a powerful Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) initiative. We look forward to working with VA to help protect the private information of our nation’s Veterans, and we trust this partnership will serve as a model for other civilian agencies looking to fulfill the terms of the EO.”

VA had a need for advanced security tools to increase their protection of sensitive Veteran information and increase their overall cybersecurity posture in the face of modern threats. Under the terms of the contract, McAfee Enterprise and FCN will provide software tools and expertise to secure key aspects of VA’s IT infrastructure and protect critical data assets.

“We’re excited to be partnering with VA and McAfee Enterprise to bring best-in-class cybersecurity capabilities to the men and women who have so ably served our country,” said George Sullivan, Executive Vice President of FCN, Inc. “As one of the first, and certainly the largest, federal agencies to implement an important part of the EO, VA is forging a path for others to follow.”

Device to Cloud Protection

McAfee Enterprise Endpoint Security provides organizations integrated endpoint threat protection, detection, investigation, and response that is cloud-native and simplified, enabling customers to respond to and manage the threat defense lifecycle with proactive defenses and remediation tools. Recently, McAfee was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms”1.

Research and advisory firm Forrester also recognized the company as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 20212 for its data protection technology, which is part of its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) portfolio. In McAfee Enterprise’s opinion, it had the highest ranking in the report by a dedicated cybersecurity vendor.

McAfee Enterprise’s DLP provides unified data protection across endpoints, networks, and the cloud by integrating MVISION Cloud. As part of McAfee Enterprise’s cloud-native security platform, MVISION EDR empowers organizations to mount a resilient defense against modern-day endpoint threats while stopping breaches and optimizing their existing SOC resources. Through AI-guided investigations, MVISION EDR enables analysts of all levels to understand, investigate, and reduce the mean time to detect and respond to threats.

Fittingly, FCN has extensive experience in providing superior network security solutions, professional cloud engineering services, storage management, and many additional services required to maintain the strength of federal agencies’ cybersecurity like VA.

2 The Forrester Wave™: Unstructured Data Security Platforms, Q2 2021, 17 May 2021, Heidi Shey with Amy DeMartine, Shannon Fish, Peggy Dostie.

About McAfee Enterprise

McAfee Enterprise is a pure play enterprise cybersecurity company. Positioned to solve enterprise customers’ changing security needs with a world-class solution portfolio, McAfee Enterprise delivers on the needs of modern businesses, organizations and governments around the world. For more information, please visit www.mcafee.com/enterprise.

About FCN, Inc.

Established in 1990 FCN, Inc. (“FCN”) is a woman-owned, ISO 9001:2015 certified small business. FCN is a premier provider of a wide range of Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) information technology (IT) products networking services, storage solutions, enterprise application development, personnel, and consultation services to many of today’s federal and Department of Defense (DoD) organizations globally.