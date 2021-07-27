ExecOnline Partners with Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExecOnline, the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, today announced a new partnership with the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation through Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning. The partnership will offer a collection of learning experiences that will focus on accelerating people of color in leadership, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between ExecOnline and Darden Executive Education.

“We are honored to partner with Darden Executive Education to offer this life-changing learning experience for global leaders,” said ExecOnline Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Julia F. Alexander. “Leaders need to be actively involved in creating a culture of support for Black and minority communities to thrive in their career journeys. Through learned skills and enhanced perspectives on the importance of having diverse company leadership, leaders today can make a real difference in how Black and other minority professionals succeed on their own paths to leadership.”

Darden Executive Education courses are taught by Darden faculty members, educators routinely cited as the best in business education. Darden Executive Education has a long history in the diversity, equity and inclusion space through a range of programs, and recently celebrated 20 years of promoting the growth of leaders of color in the media and communications field.

The learning experiences through this partnership will officially launch in October and will cover important capabilities, including driving organizational allyship, increasing visibility and representation, and navigating emotional and mental gymnastics.

“We are eager to bring this experience to life and continue this important work with our partners at ExecOnline,” said Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning CEO and Chief Learning Officer Ashley Williams. “This learning experience will help organizations around the world create equal pathways for more Black and minority leaders.”

Participants who complete an experience will earn a noncredit certificate of completion from the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation. The offering will be available to individuals whose organization subscribes to the ExecOnline Applied Experience Platform and registration is open now.

Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning is provided by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation.

About ExecOnline

As the pioneer of online leadership development for enterprises, ExecOnline has delivered transformational learning experiences to corporate leaders at over 500 global organizations since 2012. Through partnerships with elite business schools such as Berkeley Haas, Chicago Booth, Columbia, Darden Executive Education, Tuck at Dartmouth, Duke CE, IMD, Ivey, MIT-Sloan, Stanford GSB, Wharton, and Yale, ExecOnline consistently provides top-tier leadership courses. As a Forbes “Technology Company to Watch,” our proprietary online ecosystem combines the engagement of on-campus study with the convenience of online education, through dynamic, high-impact experiences tailored to the unique strategic, innovation and operational concerns of corporate executives.

About Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning

Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning is a top-ranked, global provider of executive development and lifelong learning. Delivered by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation and taught by the Darden School of Business’ highly acclaimed faculty, Darden Executive Education influences organizations and leaders through development experiences that activate change and drive growth. Offering more than 35 open programs and partnering with leading organizations worldwide to develop custom business solutions, we provide personalized, transformational learning experiences at our locations in Charlottesville, Virginia and the Washington, D.C., area, as well as online. Darden shapes the way the world does business through our research — energized by 10 research Centers of Excellence — and draws upon our collective knowledge and experience to cultivate responsible, innovative leaders. Darden Executive Education is provided by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation.