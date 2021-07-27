O2 Invests in unWired Broadband

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) announced today that it has made a significant investment in unWired Broadband LLC (www.getunwired.com), partnering with the company’s management team to support its rapid growth. Headquartered in Fresno, California, unWired is one of the largest fixed wireless internet service providers in the country.

Peter Sorensen, President of unWired commented, “We continue to be excited about the next stage of growth with O2. We have built a tremendous team and we all remain committed to providing carrier-grade internet services to our growing and loyal customer base. We also have a strategic plan to expand our service offerings and geographic reach through targeted M&A and investments in our team. Our company is poised to scale, and we believe O2 is the right partner to help us achieve our goals.”

Led by Peter Sorensen, Craig Demanty, Garrett Burbidge and John Weigand, unWired is a leading fixed wireless internet service provider located in Fresno, California. Covering over 14,000 square miles with a network of over 167 towers, the company provides internet services to over 22,000 customers in rural and underserved markets throughout the Central Valley, California.

Jimmy Frye, Senior Associate at O2, commented, "We are very excited to partner with Pete, Craig, Garrett, John and the rest of the unWired team. The fixed wireless market is going through rapid transformation due to the continued surge in demand for broadband internet services, especially in rural areas. unWired is uniquely positioned to serve these communities by offering a fast, cost-effective internet solution to locations where optical fiber and cable options are not available. Pete and the unWired team have built a great business, and we are eager to work together to execute our shared growth strategy."

About unWired Broadband LLC:

Founded in 2003, unWired Broadband is a leading fixed wireless internet service provider. Covering over 14,000 square miles with a network of over 167 towers, the company provides internet service to over 22,000 customers. unWired broadcasts internet signal from towers that are strategically located to cover rural and underserved areas. Using a small radio and antenna placed near the customer’s building or home, unWired delivers fast, reliable wireless internet with guaranteed speeds to almost any location in the Central Valley. Headquartered in Fresno, California, the company has approximately 130 employees. Additional information is available at www.getunwired.com.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.