CoreStack Launches FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps Governance Solutions on Google Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced the launch of its three powerful cloud governance offerings — FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps — on Google Cloud to boost cost optimization, security, and operational efficiencies for enterprises.

CoreStack's solutions provide transformative value to enterprises:

The CoreStack FinOps provides an organization-wide view of cloud-spend as well as granular details by cloud, account, subscription, department, tag, region, inventory, and application. With a better understanding of cost drivers and resource utilization, enterprises can identify inefficient cloud resources and act on them to avoid cost leakages, as well as set up budgetary guardrails, and establish accountability through chargebacks to the cloud costs to respective departments or user groups.

CoreStack SecOps provides a continuous cloud security posture and allows enterprises to gain visibility and insights into threats and vulnerabilities by region, resource, type, and age. The solution also provides compliance assurance against industry standards regulations, and best practices relevant to an organization, such as ISO27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and CIS.

CoreStack CloudOps allows enterprises to break operational siloes by providing a unified and comprehensive view into key cloud operational metrics. Based on ML models, the solution predicts future workload performance, identifies trends in the vital cloud metrics such as costs and budget overruns as well as optimizes threshold levels for different alerts.

“Organizations today require cloud solutions that enable security and data governance at scale,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, IaaS/PaaS Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We’re pleased to have CoreStack’s solutions available on Google Cloud and provide our customers with the technologies that help them get the most from their cloud investments.”

Recognized as a trailblazer in the top 10 cloud management platform providers, CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources.

Pythian, a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company as well as Google Cloud Premier Partner, Google Cloud MSP and the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Data Management Award recipient, announced its partnership with CoreStack to integrate the CoreStack FinOps solution into its cloud financial management services offering. "Our deep cloud expertise combined with CoreStack’s reporting functionality and scalability creates the ideal solution to maximize our customers’ cloud investment," said Lynda Partner, senior vice president of products and offerings at Pythian. "Our partnership with CoreStack enhances our FinOps services offering on Google Cloud and extends the insight and flexibility we offer to our customer base.”

CoreStack FinOps solution helps provide multiple value-added capabilities:

Extends CoreStack's aggregation capability, allowing multi-dimension cost visibility

Tight bi-directional integration with ITSM and monitoring tools such as ServiceNow and Jira, enabling cost threshold breach notification, budget notification and cost anomaly notification

Customizability for multi-dimension reports, such as daily, monthly cloud spend, usage, inventory, tags, region, resource type, consolidated charges report and custom chargebacks

Right-sizing recommendations for workloads to drive cost improvements and savings

Flexibility and dynamic future-ready roadmap catered to customer needs

"The launch of our innovative FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions on Google Cloud builds on our impetus to offer our customers a flexible yet robust cloud governance solution for deriving maximum efficiencies across any cloud," said Sabapathy Arumugam, CTO and Co-founder of CoreStack. "We are excited to bring costs, security and operational efficiencies to our customers on Google Cloud through these solutions."

Using the FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps solutions, enterprises can leverage rule-based automation of monitoring, alerts and remediation, activity tracking, backups, restore, and patch management. The solutions have tight bi-directional integration with ITSM Tools like ServiceNow, Jira, Zabbix, Nagios, etc.

CoreStack, an AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well Architected Framework (WAF). Enterprises face significant cloud challenges including unpredictable and unabated cloud costs, ever growing security risks, stringent regulatory compliance needs and operational complexities as they navigate the digital transformation journey. CoreStack helps enterprises overcome these challenges by offering deeper cloud visibility, preventative governance guardrails, and automatic remediation. With a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI/ML, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology, CoreStack continually innovates to harness the real power of cloud. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. The company is backed by venture investors including Iron Pillar, Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) and Z5 Capital. CoreStack is a recent recipient of the 2021 Gold Stevie American Business Awards in the Cloud Infrastructure category and 2021 Gold Globee Winner of the Most Innovative Company of the Year in IT Cloud/SaaS. In addition, CoreStack won the 2021 Best New Products American Business Award in Cloud Governance as well as Golden Bridge Awards for Cloud Computing/SaaS Innovation and Cloud Security Innovation. CoreStack was recognized as IDC Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions and in the Gartner Magic quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms in 2020. The Company is a three-time TiE50 Winner and a Emerge 50 League-10 NASSCOM award recipient in Enterprise Software. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io.