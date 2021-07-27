SAIC Wins $85 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Software Support and Cloud Migration Services

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Navy awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) an $85 million single-award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to continue to provide software engineering, cloud migration, DevSecOps, and cyber support to the U.S. Navy’s Joint Expeditionary Command and Control (JEXC2) family of systems.

Under the five-year contract, SAIC will support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) to design, deliver, and sustain a complex portfolio of JEXC2 systems and capabilities. SAIC’s Agile software development lifecycle and innovative cloud solutions enable NSWC PCD to achieve JEXC2 long-term goals such as Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) integration and delivery of the Tactical Shore Platform architecture, critical to Multi-Domain Operations.

“SAIC looks forward to continuing and expanding our support of JEXC2 technological advancements for NSWC PCD with our proven capabilities in network virtualization, optimized delivery, software integration, cloud operations, and cyber defense,” said Bob Genter, SAIC president of the Defense & Civilian Sector. “SAIC’s support will assist the Navy in its goal to field common, supportable command and control equipment across its Navy Expeditionary Forces and to enable communication and collaboration among U.S. national, allied, coalition, and joint organizations accelerating digital transformation.”

JEXC2 development leverages the capabilities of existing command and control systems, advanced concept technology demonstrations, and other advanced technology projects. JEXC2 systems consists of various command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) subsystems and networks with accompanying infrastructure and communications equipment.

SAIC is an industry leader in using DevSecOps to accelerate delivery of high-quality software solutions for the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, NASA, Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, and other federal government customers.

