Zūm Rails and Lexop Partner to Optimize Collections Through Real-Time Payments and Streamlined User Verification

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zūm Rails, a leader in fast and intelligent payment operations, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Lexop to be its preferred payment provider as the company continues to better serve its clients through the digitization of their collections activities. Lexop believes the future of collections lies in empowering past due customers to self-cure. By adapting companies' collection processes to align with modern habits, past-due customers can enjoy the freedom of making payments and flexible arrangements on their terms, therefore removing any friction.

Lexop is leveraging Zūm Rails’ partner portal which provides a company complete control to implement a payments solution that fits their existing workflow and allows them to automate and streamline any manual processes in their customer journey. Lexop can offer access to an all-in-one payments gateway including Visa Direct, Interac, EFT and credit card. They can also access powerful payment tools to automate onboarding, enhance KYC and simplify reconciliation along with the ability to move funds in real-time.

With 63% of millennials not having a credit card, offering a diverse set of payment options makes a compelling addition at several points of the value chain including collections. Zūm Rails real-time payment rails include embedded user verification and results in a significant decrease in NSFs since guaranteed funds move instantly.

“Zūm Rails’ powerful payment capabilities provide past-due customers with the flexibility and simplicity that they have come to expect from top-of-the-line digital experiences. This partnership aligns perfectly with Lexop’s mission to help companies remove friction from collections,” said Jean-Olivier Bouchard, Co-founder and Head of Product at Lexop.

Zūm Rails Co-Founder, Miles Schwartz, added, “Lexop has built elegant software to modernize the way past due payments are collected. Lexop offers its clients the ultimate customer experience and we are excited to enhance this, through allowing them to offer payments as a service within their workflow.”

Clients already using the enhanced payment experience include telcos, financial services, and utility companies. Learn more about Zūm Rails’ partner portal at: zumrails.com/partner-portal

About Zūm Rails

Zūm Rails’ software solves the payment puzzle. We see payments as more than just moving funds faster and smarter, but rather improving the entire financial interaction between a business and its end users. Our software streamlines the onboarding process, provides advanced KYC / AML tools, moves funds in real-time, manages payment operations and simplifies reconciliation, all through a single API layer or payment portal that offers the most elegant user experience in the market. Learn more at: zumrails.com

About Lexop

Lexop is a Montreal-based venture-backed fintech whose mission is to help companies remove friction from collections by providing the most intuitive self-service payment experience to their past-due customers. Our SaaS solution offers the benefits of personalized outreach at scale while affording consumers the flexibility to choose the payment scheme that best fits their situation. Learn more at lexop.com