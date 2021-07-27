Harford Mutual Insurance Group Partners with Ecopia AI to Enable More Accurate and Efficient Risk Assessment

TORONTO & BEL AIR, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG), a regional mutual carrier focused on commercial insurance, today announced a partnership with Ecopia AI, a leader in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial data to provide large-scale high-accuracy data and related analytics.

Through this partnership, HMIG will leverage Ecopia's data and platform to enable automated calculation of aggregate risk value. Ecopia's Building-Based Geocoding, the most comprehensive map of buildings across the US, will provide HMIG with a better understanding of the proximity of individual risks to one another. This is expected to provide a material uplift in comparison to industry-standard point-based methodologies.

"This partnership with Ecopia will enable next-generation building-based property intelligence, providing more accurate spatial data on our business portfolio while simultaneously increasing the efficiency of our underwriters,” said Gail Bianco, IT Business Manager at Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

"We are very excited about this partnership, which will allow Harford Mutual to leverage the power of Ecopia's AI and geospatial data to better assess risk and ultimately better protect their clients," said Jon Lipinski, Co-Founder & President of Ecopia.

About Harford Mutual

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The company ended 2020 with over $261 million in direct written premium sold through nearly 500 independent agents in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington DC. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

About Ecopia AI

Ecopia leverages AI to convert high-resolution images of our earth into high-definition (HD) Vector Maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into critical decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale. Ecopia’s HD Vector Maps are leveraged for hundreds of commercial and government applications across over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.ecopia.ai.