Alida Accelerates Customer Value with 100+ Integrations and Advanced Analytics in Summer 2021 Product Release

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today delivered its Summer 2021 product release, bringing to market new enhancements in customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), product experience (PX) and brand experience (BX). Released today are advanced analytics capabilities, unparalleled flexibility to support over 100 third-party integrations, a new user interface (UI), a Retail Industry solution, and 21 new features to the Alida platform. In addition, Alida is bringing to market Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) solutions to empower organizations to drive change.

“Today’s release further cements Alida’s position as a CX leader,” said Riaz Raihan, President of Products & Engineering at Alida. “We’re thrilled to give our customers products to capture and visualize experience data; and to understand and action customer and employee feedback in real time. With Alida’s flexibility and advanced platform capabilities, our clients can listen to their customers, understand their needs and take action to close the feedback loop seamlessly.”

The Summer 2021 product release enhancements that allow customers to:

Elevate employee and customer experiences by leveraging Alida’s 100+ integrations. Aggregate and act on experience data and operational data

Integrate with ERP systems, CRM systems and marketing automation systems to take targeted actions to close the feedback loop with customers

Integrate with employee data from HRIS systems to drive Voice of Employee (VoE) initiatives that maximize employee satisfaction

Integrate with Slack to enable collaboration and close the feedback loop with timely, efficient notifications to the right people in the organization

Analyze customer sentiment over time for multiple-response surveys and conduct deeper analyses for better decision making

Map evolving customer sentiment using time-series dashboards for multi-response surveys that track changes in customer satisfaction over time

Guide business decisions by validating hypotheses around research and CX programs using advanced significance testing in crosstab analysis

Accelerate time-to-value by using pre-calculated measures to auto-populate live, content-rich and interactive NPS dashboards

Capture qualitative feedback from global customers in 11 languages by leveraging artificial intelligence

Get a more granular view of data by enabling enhancements to custom fields (recodes & rollups) within crosstab analysis

Analyze and optimize Alida Touchpoint activities across digital channels while closing the loop with customers and internal stakeholders

Analyze and compare customer engagement activities across website, mobile and social media assets with Alida Touchpoint’s new “Track” feature

Take automated actions

Utilize a new multi-choice question type to build flexible activities to understand customers preferences

Better navigate Alida applications via a new, modern aesthetic user interface

Use the AppDrawer to navigate between Alida products

Easily access Member Hubs to enhance the member experience

Better control for team-based access and projects through improved enterprise controls

View open-ended survey responses in the updated Alida Mobile App

Empowering the Retail Industry

Alida’s new Retail Industry solution is the fifth industry-specific package from Alida, helping customers maximize the value from their Customer Experience Management (CXM) investments. The solution empowers Alida’s retail customers with curated survey templates that can be easily customized and readily deployed to collect feedback topics that directly impact the retail industry. It also enables CXM through multiple channels, including digital, mobile, in-store, and customer support.

Coming Soon: Alida is Bringing to Market a Twofold Approach to DE&I

Alida’s DE&I solutions empower organizations to drive significant, measurable and systemic change both for their employees and the product, brand and journey experiences of their customers. The DE&I solutions are based on Alida’s powerful platform complemented with expert advisory services to support customers on every step of their DE&I journey. For more information, visit www.alida.com/alida-diversity-equity-and-inclusivity.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

