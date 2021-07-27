Tyto Athene Awarded a $43.5M Contract by the Department of Energy for Continued Support of the Oak Ridge Federal-Integrated Communications Network (ORF-ICN)

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual Telecom Services Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tyto Athene, LLC (“Tyto”), was awarded the $43.5M, 5-year Department of Energy (DOE) Oak Ridge Federal-Integrated Communications Network (ORF-ICN) contract, becoming the first company to successfully win and hold back-to-back contracts in support of this complex, large-scale managed services and maintenance scope of work.

The ORF-ICN provides comprehensive telecommunications networking services to the DOE and other Government agencies located throughout Oak Ridge, Tennessee, including the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12 NSC), Oak Ridge Townsite (ORT), Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM), Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE), Office of Secure Transportation (OST), and other customers.

“Tyto is honored to have been selected to continue its partnership with the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge community in providing integrated network maintenance services to the DOE Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the nation’s largest multi-program science and technology lab,” said Jason Alexander, VP of Operations at Tyto Athene, “We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest-level of service in support of this mission-critical program for the Department of Energy and our nation.”

Since 2014, DOE Oak Ridge has and will continue to rely on Tyto to perform IT lifecycle management on ORF-ICN, including receiving highly specialized program management expertise, campus-level oversight of network, telecom, infrastructure, data centers, secure operations centers, and cyber solutions. Tyto will apply Mission-Focused Digital Transformation, our proven service improvement framework, to deliver innovative and emerging technologies which increase the resiliency of DOE's IT infrastructure and meet the evolving needs of Oak Ridge's missions.

