Flor Americas Partners with Biosintex Laboratorios to Supply Cannabinoids for Argentina’s Pharmaceutical Market

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flor Americas, a specialty biotech company, conceptualizing, developing and distributing next-generation solutions for the animal and human endocannabinoid systems is partnering with Biosintex Laboratorios, a leading developer and manufacturer of pharmaceuticals in Argentina, to procure cannabinoid ingredients, like cannabidiol (CBD). Additionally, Flor Americas will secure Biosintex Laboratorios’ long-term cannabinoid supply agreements to commercialize its innovative formulations for Argentina’s burgeoning medical cannabis market.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership in Argentina,” said Roy McFarland, CEO. “During the past 20 years, Biosintex Laboratorios has earned a reputation for developing and manufacturing world-class pharmaceuticals. Its products are sold in more than 4,000 pharmacies throughout Argentina, so the challenge is not only supplying its short-term research and development but also finding the right partners to supply cannabinoids at scale. I’m confident Flor Americas can solve these challenges and ensure the products meet European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP).”

Recently, Biosintex Laboratorios received authorization to import CBD from a producer within Flor Americas’ network. That CBD will be used to develop one of the first medical cannabis products available in Argentina.

“We see several exciting opportunities for cannabis pharmaceutical products,” said Mauricio Levandovsky, CEO of Biosintex Laboratorios. “Having a trusted partner like Flor Americas will help us avoid supply chain disruptions and jumpstart the way we think about new formulations in the future both here in Argentina and possibly other Latin American markets.”

Strategic partnerships to conceptualize, develop, manufacture, and distribute next-generation cannabis products that meet growing international demand establish a critical competitive advantage for Flor Americas and mark a clear path for sustainable growth.

About Flor Americas

Founded in 2019 by an international leadership team with over 25 years of combined experience in the cannabis industry and beyond, Flor Americas has evolved to become a specialty biotech company, conceptualizing, developing and distributing next-generation solutions for the animal and human endocannabinoid system to global markets. To learn more, visit FlorAmericas.com.

About Biosintex Laboratorios

Biosintex Laboratorios is an Argentine pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures medicinal products with more than 20 years of experience in the market. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Buenos Aires, where it makes non-sterile liquid and semi-solid medicinal products, cosmetics, and diagnostic reagents for in vitro use, and also Pibera, where it manufactures medicinal candies. Its products are sold in more than 4,000 pharmacies throughout Argentina. To learn more, visit Biosintex.com.ar.