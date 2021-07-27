Salem Media Group Announces the Extension of “America First with Sebastian Gorka”

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network has extended the contract for “America First with Sebastian Gorka,” in a multi-year agreement. Dr. Gorka began the program in January, 2019, in the 3pm to 6pm ET daypart.

“Dr. Gorka has proven to be a natural on the radio,” said Salem Sr. Vice President for Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “His insight into current events, his courageous stand on the issues, and his unique sense of humor have blended together to make this one of the best shows in the Salem lineup.”

Dr. Gorka grew up in London, learning TalkRadio listening to the London radio stations when he was just a youngster. His parents were both freedom fighters from the communist takeover of Hungary, and instilled in him a love of freedom from an early age. He is a legal immigrant to this country, where he served for a time as a security advisor to President Donald Trump. He is a gifted public speaker, and has written three books on freedom, published by Regnery Publishing. He also hosts a weekend TV show for Newsmax.

“Despite an incredibly hard 18 months for America, conservative talk radio is stronger than it has ever been and I am so grateful to SALEM, my superb team and our amazing listeners for their loyalty and enduring love of country,” said Dr. Gorka. “I am overjoyed at the chance to continue our shared mission to tell the truth and make America even stronger than before.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.