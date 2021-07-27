Logos Technologies Successfully Flight Tests SPRITE Multi-Sensor Pod for Office of Naval Research

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logos Technologies LLC, a leading developer of wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) systems, announced today that, with the successful test flight of the Spectral and Reconnaissance Imaging for Tactical Exploitation (SPRITE) POD earlier this year, has met all the goals of its five-year contract with the Office of Naval Research.

A U.S. military version of the company’s platform-agnostic Multi-Modal Sensor Pod (MMSP), SPRITE was flown on a manned Cessna 337 Super Skymaster.

“We had SPRITE flying between four and five hours a day for a whole week,” said Chris Stellman, lead principal scientist and program manager for Logos Technologies. “We were able to use SPRITE’s sensor modalities to detect signatures of interest, process that data on the fly, and stream it down in real time to users on the ground.”

The SPRITE pod houses an ultra-light Logos Technologies RedKite WAMI sensor, a high-definition spotter camera, and commercial shortwave infrared hyperspectral sensor. In addition, SPRITE contained a palm-sized Multi-Modal Edge Processor (MMEP), also developed by Logos Technologies, to process the deluge of raw data being produced by all three sensors, in real time, and cross cue between the sensors.

“The MMEP is the brains of the SPRITE pod,” Stellman said. “It’s what makes data actionable to the warfighter and searchable to the analyst.”

Though the Office of Naval Research contract required a specific set of sensors, the MMSP is very flexible regarding the payloads it can house. For example, instead of a hyperspectral sensor, it could include LIDAR or a signals intelligence package, depending on customer need. And at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, in Washington, D.C., Logos Technologies will be showcasing the now-proven SPRITE pod and talking to interested parties about the MMSP.

If you are a defense industry official or government program manager and would like to get a private briefing on the MMSP, please contact Susan Kerin at skerin@logostech.net.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release, distribution unlimited. DCN# 443-8267-21.

About Logos Technologies

Founded in 1996, Logos Technologies LLC is a diversified science, engineering, and technology company specializing in the fields of advanced sensors, wide-area motion imagery, advanced analytics, and processing of large, multisource datasets. Logos serves government customers, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and Department of Homeland Security, as well as a range of customers in commercial and international markets.