MOCA Financial and the Armed Forces Financial Network Partner to Bring MOCA’s Next-Generation Card-Based Payment Platform to Our Armed Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOCA, a digital-first next-generation card-based payment platform provider, has partnered with the Armed Forces Financial Network (AFFN) to offer MOCA’s Digital-First Next-Generation Card-Based Payment Platform to the United States military community worldwide.

This partnership provides The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) Banks and The Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC) Credit Unions with the ability to deliver more comprehensive payment products and services. MOCA offers virtual and purpose-driven cards with features to self-issue virtual and plastic cards on-demand, including cards to family members, get real-time transaction alerts, and even make P2P payments to family members or others in real-time. The MOCA platform is powered by Visa.

“AFFN proudly serves our military and defense communities who deserve the very best product and services we can offer,” said John Broda, President & CEO of AFFN. “MOCA provides a superior card-based payment experience, and we are thrilled to begin offering a faster, easier and more secure way for our member credit unions and banks to facilitate the next generation cardholder experience with their members/customers.”

AFFN serves more than 375 defense credit unions and military banks through the partnership with the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) and the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC).

“We are proud to be able to support troops, veterans, and military families worldwide with our platform,” said John Burns, CEO of MOCA. “AFFN has an incredible reach with its banks and credit unions. It is exciting to work with AFFN to take payments to the next level for each of the member financial institutions the network serves, as well as our military men and women across the globe.”

About Armed Forces Financial Network (AFFN)

The Armed Forces Financial Network® (AFFN®) is an electronic transfer network (EFT) providing network access to the U.S. military, veteran, and civilian communities with ready access to their funds through ATM and POS terminals located at or near U.S. military bases worldwide. For more than 36 years, The Armed Forces Financial Network (AFFN) has provided service to the Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA) Banks and the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC) Credit Unions in support of those who serve. For more information, please visit affn.org.

About MOCA

MOCA, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas is a fintech company founded and managed by community financial institution and payment industry veterans. With well over 100 years of industry experience, MOCA’s principals have been providing cutting edge financial products to community banks and credit unions for decades. Our Why is simple: We believe people shouldn’t have to choose between the personal, localized service a community financial institution can offer and best-of breed financial products. We believe you can have both. For more information, please visit mocapay.com.